ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault’

Headlines Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie
TUE, 19 AUG 2025
Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned what it describes as the “unlawful and reckless” conduct of social media activist Ralph St. Williams at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

This comes after a viral video showed Ralph storming the hospital’s emergency ward on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

The activist was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after alleging negligence in the treatment of an accident victim brought to the facility.

The hospital’s management in a statement on Monday, confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and has since reported the matter.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has also announced on Tuesday that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter within a week and apply sanctions where necessary.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Minority stressed that the matter requires police intervention beyond an internal probe.

“Hospitals are places of care, healing, and confidentiality; they are not theatres for political theatrics or disruptive conduct,” the caucus said in part of the statement.

The Caucus further accused the Health Minister of emboldening such misconduct by cordially associating with Ralph just a day after the incident.

“We call the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate this incident and take the necessary legal action to deter future occurrences,” the statement said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault...

2 hours ago

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye Police must arrest Ablekuma North chaos perpetrators before Akwatia by-election ...

2 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Genevieve Shirley Lartey Make information available online for public access — RTI Commission to public i...

3 hours ago

Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Authority to motorists Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Au...

3 hours ago

The Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Stop the academic title policing; focus on improving standards in tertiary educa...

3 hours ago

Investigative journalist and author Manasseh Azure Awuni GTEC must be commended for ridding Ghana of claimants of false titles — Manasseh...

3 hours ago

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Manasseh Azure Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Mana...

5 hours ago

Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cud...

5 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line