Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault’

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned what it describes as the “unlawful and reckless” conduct of social media activist Ralph St. Williams at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

This comes after a viral video showed Ralph storming the hospital’s emergency ward on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

The activist was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after alleging negligence in the treatment of an accident victim brought to the facility.

The hospital’s management in a statement on Monday, confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and has since reported the matter.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has also announced on Tuesday that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter within a week and apply sanctions where necessary.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Minority stressed that the matter requires police intervention beyond an internal probe.

“Hospitals are places of care, healing, and confidentiality; they are not theatres for political theatrics or disruptive conduct,” the caucus said in part of the statement.

The Caucus further accused the Health Minister of emboldening such misconduct by cordially associating with Ralph just a day after the incident.

“We call the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate this incident and take the necessary legal action to deter future occurrences,” the statement said.