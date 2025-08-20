Agona East District Assembly records historic growth in Internally Generated Funds

The Agona East District Assembly has set a new record in its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) performance, marking what officials describe as a significant milestone in the history of the district.

Speaking at the First Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the 5th Assembly at Agona Nsaba, District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah disclosed that IGF collections have seen massive improvements, driving development projects across the district.

“The Assembly collected an amount of GH¢223,224.00 against GH¢127,715.00 in 2024, which is 75 percent of the set target for the first quarter of the year,” the DCE revealed.

He further broke down the revenue gains:

Property rates increased from GH¢15,918.00 in 2024 to GH¢40,135.00 in 2025, representing 152 percent growth.

Business Operating Permits rose from GH¢11,000.00 in June 2024 to GH¢37,440.00 in 2025, a 240 percent increase.

Building Permits generated GH¢56,214.00 compared to GH¢10,166.00 in the same period last year, an increase of 452 percent.

For the second quarter, revenue also improved significantly. Property rates brought in GH¢109,345.53 against GH¢36,379.00 in 2024, while Business Operating Permits yielded GH¢57,989.00 compared to GH¢8,850.00 in 2024, representing a 555 percent increase. Building permits contributed GH¢32,567.00 compared to GH¢15,047.00, a 116 percent rise.

“From the table above, we can see that the Assembly has improved its IGF performance as at June 2025. On the other hand, I would continue to plead with all Assembly Members and stakeholders to help in revenue generation since it is the lifeblood of this Assembly. We have established two revenue checkpoints at Swesco and Duakwa to help raise revenue,” Hon. Mensah stressed.

Environmental Health and Sanitation

The DCE revealed that a total of 1,935 food and drink vendors were screened to ensure their fitness before being issued health certificates. Out of this number, 556 vendors were diagnosed with various health conditions and referred to hospitals for treatment. A follow-up showed that 363 of them tested negative upon re-examination and were subsequently certified.

He urged all stakeholders, including assembly members, traditional authorities, churches, and civil society groups, to actively participate in clean-up exercises to support President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

Social Welfare and Education

Under social protection, the Assembly disbursed funds to 249 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme. In collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), 184 persons with disabilities had their membership cards renewed to enable them to access healthcare.

In the area of education, the Assembly, together with the Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua, donated 600 dual desks to 27 basic schools and one senior high school.

Infrastructure Development

The DCE noted that road reshaping works are ongoing from Asamoakwa to Suromanya, Agona Jacob to Ninta, and Kwanyarko town roads. Plans are also underway to establish four new departmental offices for the National Signal Bureau, DVLA, NHIS, and MASLOC to improve public service delivery.

Hon. Mensah assured that the Assembly remains committed to supporting President Mahama’s government, noting achievements in exchange rate stability, inflation control, job creation, and increased allocations from the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Agriculture

Adding to the DCE’s report, Presiding Member Hon. William Takyi said the Department of Agriculture, under the Feed Ghana programme, had registered 2,020 farmers in the district, with 125 already enrolled. So far, 55 farmers have received inputs, including three bags of fertilizer and four liters of agrochemicals each.

Communities that benefited include Kwadanse, Ninta, Kwesi Painstil, Nsaba, Duakwa, and Duotu. In addition, 76 farmers have received 8,000 coconut seedlings to expand their farms.

“The people of Agona East are primarily farmers, and agriculture plays a critical role in their daily lives. These interventions are aimed at boosting productivity and improving livelihoods,” Hon. Takyi noted.