Police must arrest Ablekuma North chaos perpetrators before Akwatia by-election — NPP

Headlines NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye
TUE, 19 AUG 2025
NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest all perpetrators behind the violence that disrupted the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun.

The party insists that more suspects must be picked up and details provided on the two who were arrested days after the incident.

The Ablekuma North rerun held on July 11 turned chaotic when thugs allegedly assaulted former Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, the NPP Deputy National Organiser, and some journalists.

Speaking after a meeting with the Inspector General of Police and political parties on Tuesday, August 19, NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party’s confidence in the police will only be restored if decisive action is taken.

“The police gave us assurances, but assurances are built on confidence. Thugs linked to the NDC who caused mayhem had their images and videos all over. Yet, as we speak, no decisive arrests have been made. We only heard that two people were picked up, but we have no update—whether they are in court or on remand,” he said.

Nana B stressed that failure to act on the Ablekuma North incident will leave NPP supporters with no choice but to prioritise self-protection ahead of the September 2 Akwatia by-election.

“If a stalwart like Hon. Hawa Koomson or any ordinary member goes to Akwatia with the memory of what happened at Ablekuma North, clearly they will protect themselves. And self-protection is well stated within the laws of this country. The police must therefore give us confidence by dealing with the matter decisively,” he added.

He revealed that the IGP assured the party that arrests would be made soon and announced that over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to Akwatia, without military involvement, to maintain peace during the by-election.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

