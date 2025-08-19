‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, has assured that the opposition party is committed to the peace plan for the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The poll, scheduled for September 2, was necessitated by the death of the New Patriotic Party’s sitting Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, after a short illness in July 2025.

On Tuesday, August 19, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, met with political parties and the Electoral Commission to discuss measures to ensure a peaceful exercise.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr. Tanko-Computer stressed that while the NDC is committed to the peace pact, it remains cautious of actions by the New Patriotic Party that may compromise the security of its members.

According to him, the violence that erupted during the partial rerun of the parliamentary election in Ablekuma North was triggered by pepper spray allegedly used by former Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

“And we are very clear in our mind that the NDC is committed to the peace plan and the process put in place. But we are mindful of the activities of our opponents, who may come in with dangerous weapons.

“You remember what happened at Ablekuma North that triggered the problem? There was pepper spray used by Mavis Hawa Koomson, one of the leaders of the NPP. She came to the polling centre asking unnecessary questions and even sprayed it on police officers and EC officials,” he alleged.