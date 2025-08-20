State and non-state actors to reflect on emerging global security dynamics

State and non-state actors in the security architecture are set to engage at a high-level consultative meeting to identify and revise grey areas of the draft National Small Arms Bill and reflect on emerging global security dynamics to ensure sustainable peace and security.

The stakeholders to converge at Ada Foh from August 28 to 31 include ministers of state, representatives from the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders to participate include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

The high-level consultative meeting dubbed “Towards a Robust Regulatory Framework for Small Arms in a Reset Agenda” is being organised by the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project implementing team through the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana).

In an interview, Mr Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA Ghana/UNDP SALIENT Fund Project Coordinator, explained that the Ada High-Level Consultative Meeting seeks to provide security and legal experts a platform for discussion on the contents of the draft Bill and align the current review of legislation on small arms with the reset agenda of the government.

Mr Ameyibor told ModernGhana News that the consultative meeting is anticipated to result in a revised draft bill that aligns with the government’s “Reset Agenda” to comprehensively review the existing legal framework for small arms control in line with international best practice.

He disclosed that Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior, is expected to open and participate in a high-level consultative meeting and to articulate the government’s commitment through the “reset agenda” to controlling the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) as a cornerstone of its security and public safety strategy.

Highlighting the agenda for the meeting, Mr Ameyibor said a representative from the Law Reform Commission will make a case for the review of legislation on arms, while an IANSA representative will review Ghana’s international obligation on arms.

Other experts will also look at the legislative consultation process on arms and an overview of the outcome of the legislative consultation process.

A representative of the NDC legal team will address arms control under the government’s reset agenda, a rep from the Attorney General’s Department will address the legislative adoption process in Ghana, and a rep from the Presidency will address the cabinet approval process.

A rep from Parliament will also look at the parliamentary process for enactment of legislation, and the Chief Executive Officer of Smart Innovation Ghana Limited will discuss crosscutting issues – digitalisation of arms regulations.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Boundary Commission will share their respective success stories, while WAANSA Ghana will outline the lobbying efforts so far by stakeholders and highlight the way forward.

The WAANSA Ghana/UNDP SALIENT Fund Project Coordinator explained that in accordance with the government's efforts to implement the security and public safety strategy as part of the “Reset Agenda”, the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund, a United Nations funding facility, is assisting the government of Ghana and is aimed at addressing the illicit proliferation of SALW.

The SALIENT Fund is a United Nations funding facility, located within the Peacebuilding Fund, which is dedicated to supporting Member States tackling armed violence and illicit small arms and light weapons as part of a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

The project is implemented under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator by UN agencies (UNDP and UNODC) working in collaboration with the Government of Ghana in collaboration with WAANSA Ghana, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), and the National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The SALIENT FUND PROJECT aims to promote peace and security by addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.