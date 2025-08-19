Why are the Commonwealth Lawyers Association and the Bar Council of England and Wales suddenly interested in Ghana's judiciary?

When strangers blow the horn, the village dances “A goat does not dictate to the farmer how to manage his farm" You cannot tie a knot with someone else's rope.

The joint statement issued by the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) calling for the “immediate and without delay” reinstatement of Ghana’s suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, is not only presumptuous but a blatant affront to the sovereignty of the Republic of Ghana. While international legal bodies are welcome to share opinions or offer support to member countries, it is unacceptable indeed, insulting for them to attempt to dictate terms to a sovereign nation and its elected leadership. Their language is arrogant, their tone is condescending, and their interference is unwarranted.

Let us make this abundantly clear: Ghana is a sovereign, independent country with a constitutionally established legal framework. We have endured the struggles of colonialism, fought for our independence, and built our institutions based on the principles of democracy, accountability, and the rule of law. Our 1992 Constitution provides a comprehensive process for disciplining members of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice. Article 146 outlines in detail the procedure to follow when a petition for removal is lodged, and that process has been followed to the letter in the current case.

It is shocking that two respected international legal bodies would choose to ignore these constitutional provisions and instead issue what reads like an ultimatum to the President of Ghana an elected leader who derives his authority from the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people. The phrase “immediately and without delay” is not a recommendation; it is an order and a disrespectful one at that. It shows a disregard not just for our President, but for the people of Ghana who entrusted him with the responsibility of upholding the Constitution.

Ironically, the very same Constitution which they claim to be defending is what President John Dramani Mahama is acting upon. After three petitions were submitted alleging “stated misbehaviour and incompetence” on the part of the Chief Justice President Mahama sought the advice of the Council of State, as required under Article 146(6). Upon receiving the Council’s recommendation that a prima facie case had been established, he lawfully suspended the Chief Justice and set up a committee to investigate the claims. This committee is made up of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including a Supreme Court judge, a former Auditor-General, a military officer, and an academic representing the transparency and accountability the process demands.

What then is the justification for the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association to attempt to derail this constitutional process? Are they unaware of the constitutional safeguards built into Article 146? Do they not know that the President cannot reinstate the Chief Justice unless the committee exonerates her? Or do they simply not care?

More disturbingly, they fail to provide any legal argument showing how the President has violated the Constitution. Their call is filled with emotive language but devoid of legal substance. There is no reference to a breach of due process, no engagement with the Supreme Court’s recent decisions rejecting injunctions and reviews filed by the Chief Justice and her lawyers. They merely parrot the same arguments that have been dismissed in Ghanaian courts. This suggests either a complete lack of engagement with the facts of the case or a deliberate attempt to impose foreign moral authority where it is neither needed nor welcomed.

Even our own Ghana Bar Association (GBA), with full access to the case details and a deep understanding of the local legal context, chose to appeal to the President not to command him. The GBA understands the principle of separation of powers and the need to respect constitutional procedures. Their approach, while critical, was respectful. That is how sovereign countries operate: through mutual respect, grounded in law and decorum.

The hypocrisy on display is also difficult to ignore. During previous constitutional crises including the controversial removal of former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo these foreign legal bodies were noticeably silent. No urgent joint statements. No demands. No condemnation. Where was the outrage then? The Supreme Court of Ghana has even ruled that Domelevo’s removal was unconstitutional, yet these same legal associations offered no comment. Their current stance, therefore, appears politically selective, and that raises serious questions about the motivations behind this interference.

Ghana does not take instructions from overseas associations, no matter how prestigious. Membership in the Commonwealth does not equate to subjugation. Ghana is not a colony, and the President is not a colonial administrator. The Constitution is the supreme law of Ghana not press releases from London or Ottawa. If the Bar Council or the Commonwealth Lawyers Association truly wish to support Ghana’s democracy, they should begin by respecting our institutions, engaging constructively, and refraining from patronizing babbling.

Finally, as proud and concerned citizens, we call on the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association to withdraw their statement and render an unqualified apology to the people and government of Ghana immediately and without delay. If they believe in the rule of law, as they claim, then they must respect Ghana’s legal processes and the constitutional order. Anything less is an insult not just to our President, but to every Ghanaian who believes in justice, sovereignty, and the dignity of our republic.