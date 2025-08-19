Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to shut down the Directorate in Charge of Prophecies and Spiritual Activities.

According to him, scrapping the directorate, which has drawn several criticisms from the public, will help protect the President’s mental health.

“Mr. President, please shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities. Your mental health is paramount,” he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, August 19.

In another post on the same day, Mr. Cudjoe clarified that the President has not sanctioned any such body, stressing that the one under criticism is voluntary.

“Apparently, no one has been mandated by the President to gatekeep prophecies. Not even Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Govt, Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs, has entertained the thought. It is voluntary!” he stated.

The conversations about government involvement in prophecies and spirituality come after the Presidency directed prophets across the country to formally submit any revelations concerning high-profile personalities and matters of national security to its Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office.

In a statement dated August 10 and signed by Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidency said the move is aimed at strengthening national coordination on spiritual matters and ensuring such revelations are handled responsibly.

Acting on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah urged church leaders to advise prophets under their oversight to share prophecies of national importance “for urgent review and appropriate escalation.”

“Any prophecy or spiritual insight of a national nature, especially those with implications for high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability, should be formally relayed to the Office of the Presidential Envoy,” the statement read in part.