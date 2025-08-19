ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Headlines Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato
TUE, 19 AUG 2025
Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has raised concerns over what he described as the increasing scarcity of dollars in the country.

He said the shortage is hitting traders hard as many cannot access the needed foreign exchange to support their businesses.

Commercial banks, according to him, are also struggling to meet the demand for dollars despite several applications for allocation.

“Right now, there is a big scarcity of dollars in the market. Traders are crying. People are crying. The commercial banks say they don’t have, in fact, the amount of dollars they applied for, they didn’t get half of it,” Dr Zaato said on Accra-based Joy News’ AM show.

He further explained that the situation is creating multiple exchange rates, leaving ordinary citizens and traders at the mercy of the black market.

The development, he noted, validates several warnings by financial analysts and international bodies over the Bank of Ghana’s interference in the forex market.

“A lot of economists and policy think tanks have been warning that the state of the dollar to the cedi is artificial. It’s been manipulated by the Bank of Ghana, and now we are seeing the shortage,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo I’m surprised at the rate at which petty criminals are being jailed — Prof Ayamg...

4 hours ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo Mahama’s amnesty to 998 prisoners timely and uplifting — Prof Ayamga-Adongo

4 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Committee has been set up to probe assault on Ridge Hospital staff in a week — H...

4 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19

4 hours ago

Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Names of 998 prisoners given presidential amnesty must be made public — Larry Do...

4 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah GTEC should also regulate religious titles and institutions — Dr. Palgrave Boaky...

4 hours ago

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari ‘Nobody has travelled via private’ — Mahama’s aide dismisses ‘propaganda’

4 hours ago

Convenor of the Anti-Galamsey Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey EOCO should arrest NDC’s Abanga Yakubu and Joseph Yamin — Ken Ashigbey

7 hours ago

AP / Julia Demaree Nikhinson Zelensky-Putin peace talks on the table after Washington summit

16 hours ago

Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line