Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has raised concerns over what he described as the increasing scarcity of dollars in the country.

He said the shortage is hitting traders hard as many cannot access the needed foreign exchange to support their businesses.

Commercial banks, according to him, are also struggling to meet the demand for dollars despite several applications for allocation.

“Right now, there is a big scarcity of dollars in the market. Traders are crying. People are crying. The commercial banks say they don’t have, in fact, the amount of dollars they applied for, they didn’t get half of it,” Dr Zaato said on Accra-based Joy News’ AM show.

He further explained that the situation is creating multiple exchange rates, leaving ordinary citizens and traders at the mercy of the black market.

The development, he noted, validates several warnings by financial analysts and international bodies over the Bank of Ghana’s interference in the forex market.

“A lot of economists and policy think tanks have been warning that the state of the dollar to the cedi is artificial. It’s been manipulated by the Bank of Ghana, and now we are seeing the shortage,” he stressed.