From the hub of democracy to a den of cybercrime

Ghana is a beacon of democracy in sub-Saharan Africa, with an enticing electoral process marked by peaceful elections and smooth transitions in the Fourth Republic. This enviable achievement is from the 1992 constitution, which gives every citizen of sound mind the freedom to participate in the development process. The freedom of speech, which serves as the foundation for democracy in the country, gives citizens the right to express their views on national matters. This attracts nationals within the region and the world at large to the country.

As digital technology advances and social media becomes a major source of information, the freedom of speech manifests in digital content creation to convey the intended message to the target audience. As a result, naïve users often share content which contaminates the digital landscape. This calls for the need to strengthen the digital resilience of civil organisations and individuals in the digital cyber space. Spanning from commerce, collaboration, communication, connection and computation, activities trigger the threats. Despite the numerous benefits such as faster dissemination of information, remote access to information, globalisation, cost reduction and enhancing efficiency, many users still lack the digital skills to utilise cyberspace. Among those who can use it, a chunk abuses the space.

The numerous challenges of the digital civic space, which include security risks, such as data theft, identity theft, and abuse of individual rights, threaten cyberspace, making it unsafe. Various categories of crimes are characterised by anonymity, making it difficult for investigations due to the inadequate IT infrastructure and human resources. The interconnected platforms, technologies, and tools that constitute the digital landscape, shaping the online environment and presence, are not properly managed by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and other stakeholders. Government agencies are not given enough digital skills and infrastructure to accelerate inclusivity and equity in the digital landscape. The already existing ICT policies are not properly disseminated, and new policies are not being added to improve the landscape. Individuals are not compelled by law to manage their digital self through personal data, online behaviour and digital assets by practising digital hygiene, curating digital content and cultivating digital well-being. This negatively affects achieving state surveillance through national security intelligence gathering.

Several interventions in managing the menace target crime management by looking at the measures to identify cybercrime and deal with the criminal, rather than educating citizens to be responsible in the digital landscape. The National Security Council, through the Ghana Police Service and other state agencies, organised a series and sequence of training to help in managing cybercrime in the country. Target participants are often responsible digital citizens trained for cybercrime management. This does not reduce the rate of cybercrime in Ghana. Several cases of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) invading the country to pick up citizens for investigations for cyberfraud prove the level of criminality in the Ghanaian cyberspace. Some of the incidents are ranked among the highest cybercrimes in the world. There are also instances of foreign nationals taking advantage of the hostile nature of the democracy to lure citizens by recruiting and training them to engage in cybercrime.

The president’s decision to establish a cyber law court is very timely in addressing the challenges of cyberspace, since the activities negatively impact trust and affect the economy of Ghana. The misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, and hate speeches that contaminate the Ghanaian cyberspace can best be addressed by strengthening the country's digital laws to address the uncertain legalities that make it difficult for legal interventions. This will strengthen Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

For Ghana to achieve a sanitised digital landscape, the masses who do not have enough knowledge of online behaviour should be given adequate cyber education. Just as citizenship education improves democracy, digital cyber education can help sanitise the digital landscape to improve digital hygiene. Cyber education should therefore be seen as a preventive measure to reduce cybercrime in Ghana through proper digital citizenship. This should target the younger citizens who are going through the Ghanaian educational system through the curriculum of basic schools and second-cycle institutions in the country.

Challenges

Inadequate Technological Infrastructure: The needed infrastructure to support cyber education in Ghana is inadequate. Even conventional ICT skills that require ICT tools do not have enough infrastructure to enhance inclusivity and equity in the teaching and learning process. Cyber education requires advanced tools that can assist in investigations to reveal the hidden truth. This inadequacy will negatively impact cyber education.

The needed infrastructure to support cyber education in Ghana is inadequate. Even conventional ICT skills that require ICT tools do not have enough infrastructure to enhance inclusivity and equity in the teaching and learning process. Cyber education requires advanced tools that can assist in investigations to reveal the hidden truth. This inadequacy will negatively impact cyber education. Limited Space in Curriculum: The Ghanaian curriculum is congested with traditional content that may not create room for the integration of cyber education. The existing ICT subject in the curriculum has feeble content related to cyber education, which cannot address the menace. Blended learning may be a challenge as time and space will not be adequate.

The Ghanaian curriculum is congested with traditional content that may not create room for the integration of cyber education. The existing ICT subject in the curriculum has feeble content related to cyber education, which cannot address the menace. Blended learning may be a challenge as time and space will not be adequate. Inadequate trained teachers: no teacher training institution in Ghana has cyber education as a program or course of study to prepare professionals in addressing the menace. The existing ICT-related programs do not have enough content and professional knowledge to enhance effective cyber education.

no teacher training institution in Ghana has cyber education as a program or course of study to prepare professionals in addressing the menace. The existing ICT-related programs do not have enough content and professional knowledge to enhance effective cyber education. Jurisdictional Issues: territorial issues are a major challenge in cyber education. Culture affects ethics to determine what is right or wrong. As cyberspace involves actors or service providers outside Ghana, it will be difficult to get appropriate content that can universally address the menace.

territorial issues are a major challenge in cyber education. Culture affects ethics to determine what is right or wrong. As cyberspace involves actors or service providers outside Ghana, it will be difficult to get appropriate content that can universally address the menace. Cybercrime Trends: There is a rapid technological advancement which results in novel cybercrimes. This means that both the content and methodology of cyber education must be dynamic to address the menace effectively.

Opportunities

Legal Frameworks in Place: Already existing laws such as the Cybersecurity Act 2020, the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, the Right to Information Act 2019 and the Data Protection Act 2012, provide the foundation for effective cyber education.

Already existing laws such as the Cybersecurity Act 2020, the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, the Right to Information Act 2019 and the Data Protection Act 2012, provide the foundation for effective cyber education. Existing Cyber Security Policy: The national cyber security policy and strategy adopted in 2016 aims to coordinate efforts, raise awareness, and build capacity across sectors, including establishing the Ghana Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GH). This is a strong foundation for cyber education.

The national cyber security policy and strategy adopted in 2016 aims to coordinate efforts, raise awareness, and build capacity across sectors, including establishing the Ghana Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GH). This is a strong foundation for cyber education. Multistakeholder Interest: Ghana adopts an inclusive approach in fighting cybercrime. Government, private sector, and civil society collaboration can strengthen support and implementation effectiveness to boost cyber education in the country.

Ghana adopts an inclusive approach in fighting cybercrime. Government, private sector, and civil society collaboration can strengthen support and implementation effectiveness to boost cyber education in the country. Growing Digital Economy: businesses are going virtual in cyberspace, and transactions are recorded in databases both locally and internationally. This calls for digital citizenship education to facilitate financial literacy for more business success. Improving cyber education can protect economic growth and build public trust in online services.

businesses are going virtual in cyberspace, and transactions are recorded in databases both locally and internationally. This calls for digital citizenship education to facilitate financial literacy for more business success. Improving cyber education can protect economic growth and build public trust in online services. Capacity Building Initiatives: security and judiciary personnel are trained to acquire skills and improve the management of cybercrime. Part of these initiatives can be devoted to cyber education to sensitise the citizens on the appropriate online behaviours and to know what constitutes a crime in cyberspace.

security and judiciary personnel are trained to acquire skills and improve the management of cybercrime. Part of these initiatives can be devoted to cyber education to sensitise the citizens on the appropriate online behaviours and to know what constitutes a crime in cyberspace. International partnership: as the cybercrime in Ghana affects other countries, mutual assistance and regional partnerships can help address cross-border cybercrime challenges through an integrated curriculum and global partnership in cyber education.

In summary, Ghana has a significant cybercrime rate, which threatens the digital landscape. The challenges in technological capacity, awareness, enforcement, and coordination hinder the effective combat of cybercrime. The existing legal frameworks, national policies, and multistakeholder efforts provide a solid basis for effective cyber education in the country. Strengthening infrastructure, education, legal capacity, and international cooperation remains key to turning these challenges into opportunities for a safer digital environment in Ghana.