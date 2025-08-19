Medical negligence in Ghana’s Healthcare System

Medical negligence in Ghana, also known as medical malpractice, is a growing concern, with cases resulting in significant harm, injury, and even death. It involves healthcare professionals failing to provide the standard of care expected, leading to patient harm. Legal recourse is available, with the burden of proof resting on the patient to demonstrate breach of duty and resulting injury.

Primary or District-Level Hospitals

Central Aflao Hospital (2024): The family of Linda Adua sued the facility for GH¢4 million after she was denied treatment unless cash was paid specifically, mobile money was refused resulting in her passing.

A Ghana Health Service investigation cited systemic failures such as unclear directives, lack of clinical guidelines, poor supervision, and reliance on locum staff.

Regional/Tertiary Hospitals

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital, 2020): A woman died from a postoperative thromboembolism after a Caesarean section. The court case claimed the facility failed to administer anticoagulants as per its own protocol.

37 Military Hospital: A 2015 childbirth negligence case resulted in a court ordering Ghana’s first significant damages over GH¢1 million for the preventable death of a 27‑year‑old woman.

Teaching Hospitals

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) faced scandal over “missing babies” in 2014 several infants pronounced stillborn were unaccounted for, sparking serious ethical and legal questions.

Patterns and Legal Trends

A systematic review of Ghanaian medical malpractice cases revealed nine key rulings, mostly around negligence, involving issues such as refusal to treat, unauthorized practice, complications from surgery, and patients being denied access to their own medical records. Most cases involved surgical, obstetric, or pediatric care.

Prevalent specialties at risk include Obstetrics & Gynecology, Surgery, and Pediatrics, though no specialty is immune.

Advocacy, Education, and Systemic Reforms

Professional Training: In June 2025, the Ashanti Regional Caucus of the Association of Health Service Administrators (AHSAG) organized a CPD workshop to raise awareness about negligence, surgical errors, misdiagnoses, and compliance with legal standards like the GHS and Teaching Hospitals Act, Section 30.

Legal Education Initiatives:

The Malm‑Hesse Medical Negligence Project (2022–2023) trained health providers in Greater Accra on legal frameworks, negligence prevention, and patient rights.

Calls have been made for creating a medical jurisprudence discipline merging medicine and law to improve accountability and patient protection in Ghana.

Advocacy Groups: Organizations like Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims report receiving 25–30 weekly complaints of negligence and achieving a 60 % success rate in claims.

Sources of System Weakness

Systemic Gaps: Primary factors contributing to negligence include insufficient clinical protocols, poor supervision, overuse of temporary staff, and lack of standardized care pathways (e.g., fees before treatment).

Corruption and Conflict of Interest: Examples such as referrals to private labs or pharmacies for profit (e.g., at Tamale Teaching Hospital) indicate financial motives overriding patient care.

Healthcare Level Examples of Negligence

Primary/District Delayed or withheld treatment; lack of protocols

Regional/Tertiary Post-op complications; procedural oversights

Teaching Hospitals Ethical scandals involving patient safety

Common Legal Themes Refusal of care; surgical errors; record denial

Reform Efforts Training, advocacy, legal education frameworks

Final Thoughts & Recommendations

Medical negligence in Ghana is multifaceted, evident across all levels from patients being turned away in emergencies to tragic complications post-surgery, and unethical conduct in major hospitals. Despite growing legal precedents and advocacy, structural reforms remain vital.

Key Strides Needed:

Develop and enforce standard treatment protocols at all facilities.

Expand medico-legal training for healthcare managers and staff.

Establish a medical jurisprudence cadre to handle cases and reinforce accountability.

Strengthen patient rights awareness, especially regarding medical records and access to care.

Support advocacy groups that hold institutions legally accountable.

Enhance oversight and regulation, reducing corrupt practices in referrals and billing.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/science communicator

[email protected]

+233-55-275-880