Through the Storm, He Stood: Why the NPP Needs Kodua for 2028

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The NPP faced its most challenging elections in 2020 and 2024. From 2018 onwards, the party and government believed they were on course to transform Ghana’s economy. That optimism was based on their early achievements, most notably the introduction of Free SHS in 2017, one of the most ambitious social intervention programmes in Ghana’s history. For millions of Ghanaian families, especially those from low-income and middle-class backgrounds, Free SHS was not just a policy—it was a lifeline. It opened the doors of education to children who might never have had the chance to attend a secondary school classroom.

However, 2019 brought the pandemic, which disrupted the world’s stability. COVID-19 didn’t just impact Ghana—it hit the NPP hard. Economic progress stalled. Growth forecasts plummeted. Politically, the party's hold weakened. The 2020 elections revealed the flaws: a reduced majority in Parliament and a vote margin that sharply declined from one million in 2016 to just over 500,000. The NPP was forced to battle on two fronts—overseeing national recovery and resisting a resurgent NDC, whose propaganda and pressure intensified.

By 2024, internal tensions intensified. The presidential primaries turned into a battleground. Alan Kyerematen defected and established the Yellow Butterfly Party. Ken Agyapong, Bawumia’s main rival, openly criticised the party with relentless ambition. The outcome was a fractured front, simmering rivalries, and an inevitable defeat. Behind the scenes, party officials grappled with deep divisions and unresolved internal issues.

Yet, in that storm stood one man: Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary. Young, tested, and unshaken.

While many pointed fingers after the 2024 loss, it would be wrong to blame Kodua. In fact, he was one of the few who stood firm. Through chaos and crisis, he remained composed. He didn’t take sides. He avoided getting involved in scandals. Despite the party’s decline, his conduct stayed consistently steady and principled. That matters.

Kodua may not have been perfect. No one is. But he was there. He was resilient. And he carried himself with integrity at a time when the party could have easily fallen apart under the weight of its internal troubles.

Some say he was the most unfortunate General Secretary—young, yet compelled to guide the NPP through its most turbulent period. But perhaps that’s exactly why he’s the right person for the future. He’s learned through hardship. He’s observed the cracks firsthand. And now he possesses insights and experience that could be crucial for 2028.

If the party is serious about bouncing back, keeping Kodua is not just sensible — it’s a strategic choice. Writing him off as part of the problem would be a mistake. In truth, he’s one of the few constants in an era of uncertainty. And in a party seeking renewal, that kind of steadiness is invaluable.

It’s time for the NPP to recognise the value of this young leader, not only for enduring challenging moments but also for the potential he possesses in calmer times. Allow Kodua the space, the support, and the second term he has earned. If 2024 was about lessons, then 2028 should be about leadership. In that story, Kodua still has a chapter to author.

Isaac Ofori

Social Activist and Human Rights Advocate

[email protected]