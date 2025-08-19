ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Names of 998 prisoners given presidential amnesty must be made public — Larry Dogbe

Headlines Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe
TUE, 19 AUG 2025
Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe

The Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, has urged the government to publish the names of prisoners granted pardon by President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama, acting on the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State, granted amnesty to 998 prisoners out of 1,014 recommended.

The categories affected include first-time offenders, death sentences commuted to life imprisonment, life sentences commuted to 20 years, the seriously ill, persons over 70, nursing mothers, and petitioners.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Dogbe argued that withholding the names of beneficiaries creates unnecessary speculation and denies families and communities vital information.

“In the past, such documents listed the names of beneficiaries, so families could prepare to welcome their relatives and communities could be alert about the return of people previously convicted. But in this case, the names are not available, and that is what has led to speculation,” he said.

Mr. Dogbe cited public debate over whether Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa who was recently jailed 15 years, was a beneficiary of the amnesty.

Meanwhile, the host of the programme explained that prosecutors had argued she was not a first-time offender since she had previously been convicted and fined, even though she did not serve a custodial sentence.

According to the journalist, making the list public would not only assure families but also help society monitor released convicts and assess whether crime rates are being affected by their return.

“What that does for government, which is concerned about crime, is that you begin to track. If someone was convicted of attacking a person and later released, the victim and the community must know. Otherwise, people live in fear without clarity,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo I’m surprised at the rate at which petty criminals are being jailed — Prof Ayamg...

11 minutes ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo Mahama’s amnesty to 998 prisoners timely and uplifting — Prof Ayamga-Adongo

11 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Committee has been set up to probe assault on Ridge Hospital staff in a week — H...

1 hour ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19

1 hour ago

Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Names of 998 prisoners given presidential amnesty must be made public — Larry Do...

1 hour ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah GTEC should also regulate religious titles and institutions — Dr. Palgrave Boaky...

1 hour ago

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari ‘Nobody has travelled via private’ — Mahama’s aide dismisses ‘propaganda’

1 hour ago

Convenor of the Anti-Galamsey Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey EOCO should arrest NDC’s Abanga Yakubu and Joseph Yamin — Ken Ashigbey

4 hours ago

AP / Julia Demaree Nikhinson Zelensky-Putin peace talks on the table after Washington summit

13 hours ago

Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line