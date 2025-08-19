Names of 998 prisoners given presidential amnesty must be made public — Larry Dogbe

The Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, has urged the government to publish the names of prisoners granted pardon by President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama, acting on the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State, granted amnesty to 998 prisoners out of 1,014 recommended.

The categories affected include first-time offenders, death sentences commuted to life imprisonment, life sentences commuted to 20 years, the seriously ill, persons over 70, nursing mothers, and petitioners.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Dogbe argued that withholding the names of beneficiaries creates unnecessary speculation and denies families and communities vital information.

“In the past, such documents listed the names of beneficiaries, so families could prepare to welcome their relatives and communities could be alert about the return of people previously convicted. But in this case, the names are not available, and that is what has led to speculation,” he said.

Mr. Dogbe cited public debate over whether Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa who was recently jailed 15 years, was a beneficiary of the amnesty.

Meanwhile, the host of the programme explained that prosecutors had argued she was not a first-time offender since she had previously been convicted and fined, even though she did not serve a custodial sentence.

According to the journalist, making the list public would not only assure families but also help society monitor released convicts and assess whether crime rates are being affected by their return.

“What that does for government, which is concerned about crime, is that you begin to track. If someone was convicted of attacking a person and later released, the victim and the community must know. Otherwise, people live in fear without clarity,” he stressed.