GTEC should also regulate religious titles and institutions — Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has called on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to broaden its regulatory mandate to cover religious titles and the accreditation of theological institutions.

The call comes after GTEC exposed some public officials and high-profile personalities who were using unearned academic titles such as “Dr.” and “Professor.”

Those cited include GIFEC boss Rashid Tankoh-Computer, GUTA President Joseph Obeng, and politician Hassan Ayariga.

Recently, GTEC also directed the Member of Parliament for Esikado-Ketan, Dr. Grace Ayensu, to drop her “Professor” title—a directive that has sparked backlash and legal threats from the lawmaker.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 19, Dr. Boakye-Danquah said while the commission’s current work is commendable, attention should also be turned to religious circles where similar abuses exist.

“I think GTEC must not just focus on politicians. There are people in religious circles using titles they do not deserve. From a religious background, I know that there are accredited institutions such as Trinity Theological Seminary, the Ghana Baptist Seminary, and the Assemblies of God Seminary. People go through proper training and certification there,” he said.

According to him, many individuals parade themselves as “Reverend,” “Apostle,” or “Prophet” without any recognized training or accreditation.

He stressed that such practices undermine the value of genuine theological education and should not be tolerated.

“I got very scared in this country when I saw someone who was an idol worshipper on Friday and by Sunday had started a church. It shows clearly that we need a system that is sanitized and well-structured. When the system is strong, you won’t have people holding titles they do not deserve,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah said.