Kumasi: Fire razes 3-bedroom boys quarters at Asuoyeboah

A devastating fire outbreak has razed a three-bedroom boys quarters at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, August 18, 2025, destroying items worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the inferno.

Residents in an interview with this reporter said , the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) saved adjoining houses from the deadly fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with fire officials conducting investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents are still reeling from the shock of the destruction, with many left to pick up the pieces.

The GNFS's prompt response helped prevent the fire from spreading, averting a potentially larger disaster.