Ayinamso: Boy stabbed in violent clash

A 20-year-old man, Dennis Kwaku Fosu, is receiving medical treatment after being stabbed during a violent incident at Ayinamso No. 1 in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Dennis, the confrontation erupted when he and his friends tried to rescue another friend who was under attack by a group of unidentified boys on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The attempt to intervene escalated into a heated exchange of words, which quickly turned physical, leading to Dennis being stabbed in the back of his neck with a sharp metal object.

“On Friday, some of our friends from Mpasatia Beposo went to Ayinamso No. 1 to have fun, and a scuffle ensued between them and the village folks, so we went there on Saturday to settle the issue,” he told this reporter.

“During the settlement, disagreement erupted, and one of our guys was stabbed in the hand. I quickly ran away and took shelter behind a kiosk, and to my surprise, one of the village folks was behind me and slashed the back of my neck with a knife,” he added.

The deep wound caused severe bleeding, prompting his friends to rush him to Frimpong Medical Center at Toase, where he received emergency treatment.

Medical personnel say he is still undergoing care and responding to treatment.

Police have begun investigations to identify the attackers and determine the cause of the violence, and no arrests have been made yet as of the time of reporting.