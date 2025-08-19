I won't surprise if repeal of L.I. 2462 is part of Mahama's ruthless fight against galamsey – Kotoko

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, has called on government to adopt tougher measures against illegal mining, warning that the destructive practice continues to endanger Ghana’s environment and communities.

His appeal follows the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight high-ranking officials, who were reportedly travelling to a galamsey-related assignment. The tragedy has intensified pressure on government to declare a firmer stance against what environmentalists have branded “environmental terrorism.”

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Sammie Wiafe, Mr Kotoko said only bold and punitive measures can make a difference. “I’m aware of information that President John Dramani Mahama may soon announce tougher decisions. I will not be surprised if it includes the repeal of L.I. 2462. It’s a clarion call on all of us. These people who engage in this enterprise, excuse me to say, are largely heartless and do not care what words you come and put out here.

“But there must be some disincentives, measures that will be punitive enough,” he stressed.

Mr Kotoko argued that beyond policy revisions, the state must take action that instills fear of severe consequences for those who persist in illegal mining. He pointed out that L.I. 2462, which was intended to regulate aspects of mining, has instead provided loopholes that embolden galamsey operators, leaving water bodies and forest reserves at grave risk.

Critics of government’s handling of the menace say President Mahama missed an opportunity to declare an emergency immediately after the crash. Environmental campaigners insist that only decisive, uncompromising enforcement will halt the devastation that continues to spread across mining communities.