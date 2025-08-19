Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to gov't

The Convenor of the Anti-Galamsey Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, has called on government to invoke extraordinary measures, including a state of emergency, in communities ravaged by illegal mining.

His demand follows the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people who were travelling to Obuasi for an anti-galamsey assignment. The tragedy has reignited national debate on the scale of destruction caused by galamsey and the urgency of government’s crackdown.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Sammi Wiafe on Monday, August 18, Dr. Ashigbey warned that illegal mining must now be recognised and tackled as a grave threat to national security.

“We need to deal with this as a national security crisis, and it ought to be dealt with. Another thing we have been talking about is the state of emergency; we’re not saying state of emergency in the whole of the country, not even the whole of the district. This particular community, this thing is happening, declare a state of emergency,” he emphasised.

Pointing to Dunkwa in the Central Region as an example, he explained: “Offin River in Dunkwa, for example, you can declare a state of emergency and say nobody should go into that water, so that you give special powers to the police, Forestry Commission to be able to deal with these people [galamseyers].”

Dr. Ashigbey underscored that the Coalition has long argued for tougher enforcement to halt the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining. He insisted that without decisive action, Ghana risks losing its forest reserves and vital water bodies to unchecked destruction.