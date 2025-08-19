Madina MP Sosu appointed Notary Public

In a significant development at the Supreme Court of Ghana, the Acting Chief Justice on Thursday, August 14, 2025, officially appointed Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina and renowned Human Rights Lawyer, as a Notary Public.

The ceremony, held at the Supreme Court, marks another milestone in Hon. Sosu’s illustrious legal and public service career. As a Notary Public, he is now vested with the authority under the Notary Public Act to serve as an impartial witness in the signing of critical legal documents, administer oaths, take affidavits, and prevent fraud through proper verification of the identity and intent of signatories.

With nearly 15 years at the Bar—an anniversary he will celebrate on October 1, 2025—Hon. Sosu’s appointment is seen by many as a fitting recognition of his enduring commitment to justice, law, and public service. The appointment also attests to his endearing legacy of legal practice with integrity, excellence, professionalism and high moral standards. This is also why he was nominated by the Attorney General to the General Legal Council.

A man of many hats, Hon. Sosu is not only a legislator but also a celebrated human rights activist, author, and Vice Chairman of the Trade and Investment Committee of the Africa Bar Association. He is the immediate past 2nd Vice President of the United Nations Association of Ghana and currently serves as Patron of the Cancer Project Foundation, Ghana.

In Parliament, Hon. Sosu plays a vital role as Ranking Member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee and is a member of several key committees, including Human Rights, Foreign Affairs, and Constitutional and Legal Affairs. Recently, he was appointed Vice President of the West African Caucus of the African Parliamentary Union, and serves on both the Ghana Revenue Authority Board and the General Legal Council.

A fierce advocate for the marginalized, Hon. Sosu has provided pro-bono legal support to over 800 pre-trial detainees, leading to the release of many who were unjustly held. His dedication to criminal justice reform is further reflected in his legislative work—having initiated 18 Private Member’s Bills in Parliament, three of which have become law, including the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty in Ghana.

An alumnus of several academic institutions, Hon. Sosu holds degrees in Sociology and Archaeology, Law, Oil and Gas Law, Economic Policy Management, and Human Rights. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Regional Integration Law at the University of Ghana, with a focus on harmonizing African regional economic communities.

Beyond the courtroom and Parliament, Hon. Sosu is also an accomplished author. His nine published books—including Pro Bono Lawyer without Honour and Guilty Until Proven Innocent—offer deep insights into his personal journey from a vulnerable street child adopted into the Village of Hope Orphanage, to becoming one of Ghana’s most influential legal minds.

In recognition of his impact, Hon. Sosu has received numerous awards, including the Timothy Bowles African Human Rights Leadership Award, Humanitarian of the Year (2022), and Political Personality of the Year (2024). In 2025, he was named the Most Outstanding Member of Parliament in Africa – Human Rights by The Business Executive.

With his new appointment as a Notary Public, Hon. Sosu adds yet another prestigious role to his growing portfolio—further cementing his place as a transformative force in Ghana’s legal and political landscape.