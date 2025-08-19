Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region

ModernGhana logo
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the arrest of four individuals, three Rwandan nationals and one Ghanaian, accused of running fraudulent investment operations in the Northern Region.

The arrests followed weeks of undercover investigations by the SEC’s enforcement team, working in close collaboration with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service. The suspects are currently facing trial.

Deputy Director-General of the SEC, Mensah Thompson, revealed the development during an engagement with the Ghana Journalists Association, stressing that the Commission remains unwavering in its mission to protect investors and safeguard Ghana’s financial markets.

“In-house, we have an investigation team that goes out to investigate these schemes, and two weeks ago, they were in the Northern Region. They were able to arrest four people, 3 Rwandan nationals and one Ghanaian. They work with EOCO and the Ghana Police Service, and the suspects are currently standing trial,” he disclosed.

Mr. Thompson further noted that recent economic progress, which has restored investor confidence, makes it imperative to clamp down on financial fraud to prevent the erosion of these hard-won gains.

“Ghana has just come out of a debt exchange programme which took a lot of confidence away from the capital market. Fortunately for us through prudent economic management and stability of the macroeconomic indicators we have seen confidence bouncing back in the capital market. We have seen an upwards trajectory in most of our key portfolios and it has become very necessary for us to protect these gains that we have made on these areas,” he explained.

The SEC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent, trustworthy, and secure investment environment while urging the public to be cautious and report suspicious financial schemes.

