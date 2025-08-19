Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama

Ameen Akintunde Oblitey Amui, a man who has battled prostate cancer for over a year, has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to include prostate cancer treatment in the newly launched Mahama Cares programme.

The initiative, designed to provide care for chronic diseases, he believes, should cover prostate cancer because of its devastating impact on the body and the high cost of treatment.

According to Mr. Amui, the financial burden of managing the condition is unbearable for many patients. He recalled how he first discovered the illness after a routine medical check-up.

“I went to see a doctor for a general check-up. She checked all the vitals and tests, and later confirmed that my PSA level was very high. She referred me to a specialist. I had the same prostate issue three years ago, and it was treated with tablets, but this time around, the tablets didn't work.

“Throughout the process, there was no pain, except that suddenly my urine stopped flowing. Each time I had difficulties, I would take tablets, but this time it didn't work,” he explained.

Sharing the cost of treatment, Mr. Amui described it as overwhelming. “The cost involved is very expensive. In my case, I had to go for eight injections within three months, with each injection costing GH¢3,200. I took six injections because the specialist said my PSA had dropped, and I could stop at six instead of eight.

“Looking at the risk factors, such as age, which we cannot control, I think Mahama Cares would help. If breast cancer and prostate cancer are added, it will go a long way to help because not everyone can afford the cost involved.”

Meanwhile, a senior specialist, Dr. Naa Ayeetey, told Channel One News that discussions are underway to provide free screening for individuals during general medical examinations.

“We are hoping that as we continue to engage the government, once they see the benefits of screening, they will adopt it. There are a lot of talks ongoing, and we hope the government will get to the point where screening becomes free so that cancers can be detected early,” Dr. Ayeetey said.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. It develops in the prostate, a walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum, which produces fluid that nourishes and protects sperm.

Medical statistics indicate that about 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. While many cases are diagnosed early, before the cancer spreads beyond the prostate and can often be treated successfully, the disease still claims thousands of lives each year—about 35,770 annually in the United States alone.

Early-stage prostate cancer often shows no symptoms, but as it progresses, patients may experience frequent urination (especially at night), weak or interrupted urine flow, pain or burning during urination, painful ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, blood in urine or semen, or pain in the lower back, hips, or chest.

-citinewsroom