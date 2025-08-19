80 residents of Manhyia South undergo cataract surgery

Eighty residents from the Manhyia South Constituency have successfully undergone cataract surgery at Roseth Community Eye Care in Ejisu, Ashanti Region.

The initiative followed a free eye screening exercise held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, which offered participants comprehensive eye check-ups, treatment for minor conditions, and access to essential medication.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Lawyer Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, facilitated the program as part of his commitment to ensuring quality healthcare delivery for his constituents.

The health intervention is expected to significantly improve the vision and wellbeing of beneficiaries, many of whom had been living with severe sight challenges for years.

The MP Hon. Barfour Awuah commitment

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah reaffirmed his dedication to prioritizing healthcare in his development agenda for the constituency.

He noted that poor eyesight often limits productivity, especially among the elderly, and stressed that initiatives such as this are vital in empowering communities to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

According to him, access to quality healthcare should not be a privilege for the few but a right for all, regardless of social or economic status.

He pledged to continue rolling out similar interventions to address the pressing health needs of the people of Manhyia South.

“I remain committed to improving the wellbeing of my people. This cataract surgery project is only one of the many steps we are taking to bring relief and restore hope to residents who need it most,” the MP stated.

Beneficiaries elated

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their joy after regaining their sight. They expressed heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah for what they described as a life-changing intervention.

One beneficiary, Agya Fosu, who had battled with impaired vision for years, described the surgery as a miracle. “I was almost losing hope, but today I can see clearly again. I thank Hon. Barfour Awuah for making this possible. He has given me a new life,” he said with excitement.

Agya Fosu further noted that with his sight fully restored, he could now return to his normal daily activities without depending on others for assistance.

He encouraged other leaders to emulate the MP’s humanitarian efforts, which he said have brought dignity and joy back to many families.

Another beneficiary, Nana Ama Akyiaa, also praised Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuahfor his compassion and commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

She recounted how poor eyesight had negatively impacted her livelihood and expressed relief that the surgery had brought her much-needed healing.

She appealed to the MP to sustain such health interventions, adding that there were still many people within the constituency in need of medical support.

“This is a good initiative, and we hope Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah will continue to bring more programs like this to the community,” she said.

Nana Ama Akyiaa further urged other stakeholders, including corporate bodies and NGOs, to partner with the MP in expanding healthcare access across Manhyia South, stressing that collective efforts would go a long way in improving lives.