'It's disheartening to care for the sick on empty stomachs' — Nurses and midwives demand 8 months salary arrears

A group of nurses and midwives recruited in 2020 has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to urgently intervene for the payment of eight months’ salary arrears.

The health professionals, operating under the banner of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives, say the prolonged delays have plunged them into severe financial hardship.

At a press conference in Ejisu on Monday, August 18, 2025, the coalition’s organizer, Nana Agyei Sikapa, revealed that hundreds of health workers across the country have been working for months without pay.

He described the situation as unbearable. “Our members are surviving on loans and handouts. Some are starving, yet we are expected to care for the sick. It's disheartening,” he said.

The coalition cautioned that if the arrears are not cleared, many affected professionals may be left with no option but to abandon their posts, a move they fear could cripple healthcare delivery in several parts of the country.

They are therefore appealing directly to President Mahama to ensure that the Ministry of Finance releases funds immediately to bring relief to their plight.