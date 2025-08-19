ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 19 Aug 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has retrieved an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and other weapons from an abandoned vehicle near Asante-Bekwai.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, 2025, when officers from the Kuntanase District Patrol Team spotted a white Toyota Sienta parked suspiciously along the Aputuoagya–Bekwai road.

As the patrol team approached, two unidentified individuals fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A subsequent search uncovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a locally manufactured firearm, loaded magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.

The vehicle has since been impounded at the Kuntanase Police Station, while the recovered weapons and ammunition have been secured as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

In a press release issued on Monday, August 18, 2025, the Ashanti Regional Police Command reaffirmed its determination to curb violent crime and safeguard residents.

It further appealed to the public to volunteer any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, urging citizens to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency numbers 191, 18555, or 112.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

1 hour ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

1 hour ago

Its disheartening to care for the sick on empty stomachs — Nurses and midwives demand 8 months salary arrears 'It's disheartening to care for the sick on empty stomachs' — Nurses and midwive...

1 hour ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

1 hour ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

2 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

8 hours ago

World Bank Warns of Persistent Credit Risks in Ghana’s Banking Sector Despite Asset Growth World Bank Warns of Persistent Credit Risks in Ghana’s Banking Sector Despite As...

9 hours ago

Chief of Staff orders national flags back to full mast after helicopter crash funeral Chief of Staff orders national flags back to full mast after helicopter crash fu...

9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama We’re deeply moved by the outpouring of solidarity following helicopter crash — ...

9 hours ago

Non-issuance of GoldBod receipts constitutes a serious offence — Gold buyers told Non-issuance of GoldBod receipts constitutes a serious offence — Gold buyers tol...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line