Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has retrieved an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and other weapons from an abandoned vehicle near Asante-Bekwai.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, 2025, when officers from the Kuntanase District Patrol Team spotted a white Toyota Sienta parked suspiciously along the Aputuoagya–Bekwai road.

As the patrol team approached, two unidentified individuals fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A subsequent search uncovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a locally manufactured firearm, loaded magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.

The vehicle has since been impounded at the Kuntanase Police Station, while the recovered weapons and ammunition have been secured as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

In a press release issued on Monday, August 18, 2025, the Ashanti Regional Police Command reaffirmed its determination to curb violent crime and safeguard residents.

It further appealed to the public to volunteer any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, urging citizens to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency numbers 191, 18555, or 112.