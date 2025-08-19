‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso

The traditional leaders of Aboso have issued a strong warning to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in Aboso and its ward chairman, Mr. Dela, ordering him to stay away from their lands, which they allege are being used for illegal mining.

In a press statement signed by Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso, on Monday, August 18, 2025, the chiefs condemned Mr. Dela’s recent comments that openly criticized their efforts to clear illegal miners from the area.

The chiefs had recently mobilized resources to support government efforts to eliminate illegal mining, an initiative that received public praise. However, Mr. Dela reportedly dismissed the exercise, claiming he had ties with the Lands Minister and other government officials who would block the planned action to reclaim the “Gangway” area, a hotspot for mining and social vices.

“We find these statements unfortunate, worrying, and a threat to the peace and security of Nananom and their people,” the chiefs declared. They urged the President and relevant ministries to act swiftly to avert possible conflict.

The traditional leaders also raised concerns about strangers and squatters making divisive comments on lands to which they have no rights. They stressed that there is only one recognized Odikro of Aboso. “Nananom of Aboso wishes to state expressly and emphatically that there is only one Odikro of Aboso, who is in the person of Nana Kwasi Appiah II,” the statement read, dismissing claims by rival claimant Nana Asante, whom they accused of instigating the NDC group.

The chiefs further alleged that after the December 7, 2024, elections, the NDC group forcibly occupied a portion of land without authorization. They called on the government to act immediately. “We urge the government to ensure that those groups who have pitched camp and erected wooden structures for their nefarious acts on our lands are cleared with immediate effect,” the chiefs demanded.

The statement specifically appealed to the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon. Wisdom Robert Cudjoe, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Matthew Ayeh, the Western Regional Minister, the Regional Police Commander, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, to intervene.

The chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to protecting both their lands and their customs. “We believe in the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the traditional institutions that have been the backbone of our society,” they stressed.

They concluded with a warning that if their demands are ignored, they will be left with no choice but to use all available means to defend and protect their lands.

'KEEP OFF OUR LANDS FOR GALAMSEY ACTIVITIES AND RESPECT OUR CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS, ABOSO HAS ONLY ONE ODIKRO, A WARNING TO RULING ABOSO NDC BRANCH CHAIRMAN

It has come to the attention of the Nananom of Aboso relating to a recent disturbing opposing comment, which we find to be in very bad taste and a notorious gaining ground in our community, regarding the stance being taken mainly to complement the government’s action to eradicate all acts of illegal mining activities across the country.

This decision by the government, calling traditional leaders to join in the fight against galamsey, recently led us, as traditional leadership of Aboso, to unanimously galvanise resources to aid the government in seeing to the clearing of all illegal miners operating on our lands with impunity.

This action taken by Nananom received commendations from all across the board, both within and outside the western region.

A few days after the exercise, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Aboso branch/ward chairman in the person of Mr Dela openly criticised the traditional leadership and the government for the attempt to clear all illegal miners who have currently taken over an unauthorised ancestral parcel of land and nicknamed it ‘Gangway’.

The said area, which hitherto was not referred to by its current name and has been under the jurisdiction and stewardship of the Nananom of Aboso for generations, but for some time now has been turned into a den for all forms of nefarious activities that seek to desecrate our customs and traditions.

We, the traditional leadership of Aboso, find these statements unfortunate, worrying and a threat to the peace and security of Nananom and their people and call on the President and other key ministries to act accordingly to avoid a possible uneasy calm.

The supposed NDC chairman of Aboso, on Thursday 14, August 2025 on a local radio station at Aboso openly bragged that he knew the Lands Minister personally and other government appointees who matters in the fight against illegal mining and will ensure that the plan action to clear the ‘Ganway’, which is currently a hub for all forms of social vices is blocked and alleging that they are in power and will do all in their capacity to downplay the said action taken by Nananom.

We also find it strange and troubling to witness strangers and squatters who have no right or ownership to our lands turn to make comments that seek to undermine the customs and values of Nananom under the pretext of having political backing.

It has also come to our attention that one individual who is parading himself as Nana Asante claims to be a rival chief of Aboso and is involved in the instigation of the NDC group.

This NDC group, which, after December 7, 2024, general elections, forcibly took over and occupied the said parcel of land without recourse to the express permission of Nananom.

Nananom of Aboso wishes to state expressly and emphatically that there is only one Odikro of Aboso, who is in the person of Nana Kwasi Appiah II.

The public is hereby advised to disregard comments by the said fake chief whose interest is merely to see to the destruction of Aboso ancestral lands, water bodies, and jeopardise the peace and harmony of the chiefs and people of Aboso.

Nananom will like to use this medium to call on the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon Wisdom Robert Cudjoe, Hon Matthew Ayeh, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, the Regional Police Commander, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah to as a matter of urgency ensure that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives in Aboso immediately stay away from our stool lands to perpetrate their galamsey activities.

Aboso stool lands do not belong to any ruling party members who have suddenly arrogated to themselves as managers of Aboso lands, as alluded to by Mr Della, the Aboso NDC chairman.

We urge the government to ensure that those groups who have pitched camp and erected wooden structures for their nefarious acts on our lands are cleared with immediate effect.

Nananom will have no option but to use all available means to defend and protect our lands, which have been taken over by some members of the ruling NDC forcibly for their safety interests.

We believe in the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the traditional institutions that have been the backbone of our society and trust that the government through the aforementioned offices and individuals will take this matter seriously and act in the best interest of peace, justice, and the rule of law to prevent Nananom and the citizens of Aboso also engaging in any form of action that may attract national security concern.

NANA KWESI APPIAH II

CHIEF OF ABOSO