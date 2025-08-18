ModernGhana logo
Will Ghana's Ruling Elites Rise to the Challenge of Combating Galamsey?

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Ghanafuor, the trouble about our ruling elites is that they have no real sense of urgency in dealing with galamsey and other ecocidal crimes destroying the remainder of our nation's remaining priceless natural heritage.

As things currently stand, galamseyers are effectively waging an undeclared war against our country, with near total impunity, while our leaders focus on the 2028 election cycle, which dims their determination to fight the galamsey menace because they are beholden to bankrolling vested interests grown rich through galamsey operations.

This is despite the sacrifices of two government ministers and seven high-ranking public servants who laid down their lives combating this existential threat to our nation's long-term well-being and the welfare of its citizens, so tragically as victims of a Ghana Air Force helicopter crash in the line of duty while traveling to the mining town of Obuasi in our beautiful and bountiful Ashanti Region, for the inauguration ceremony of a sustainable gold mining policy initiative designed to curb galamsey.

That is why only a 2-year ban on mining in forest reserves nationwide, and a shoot-to-kill policy, for suitably legally indemnified personnel of our law enforcement agencies tasked to end galamsey, can end this abomination once and for all, oooo, Ghanafuor.

The question is: Do our arrogant, smug, and self-satisfied state-capture rent-seeking elites have the will to make that happen, anaaa? Anansesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaa...

#Galamsey #Ecocide #EnvironmentalProtection #Ghana #NaturalHeritage #LawEnforcement #Anansesemkrom #GhanaianConcerns #Sustainability #CorruptionFreeGhana

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

