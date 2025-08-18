ModernGhana logo
Labour Minister urges HR leaders to steer Africa's workforce through digital revolution

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has called on human resource professionals, business leaders, and technology innovators to take the lead in guiding Africa’s workforce through the challenges and opportunities of the digital revolution.

He said this at the opening of the 2025 Global Conference on Human Resources in Africa (GCHRA25), held under the theme “Leveraging Technology to Enhance Workforce Productivity and Optimise Efficiency.”

Dr Pelpuo said the digital revolution was no longer a distant prospect but a reality transforming industries and redefining skills.

“Digital transformation offers us a rare opportunity to leapfrog outdated development paths, fuel innovation, and open new frontiers for economic progress,” he said.

He noted that the labour market was rapidly evolving, with new roles emerging from data scientists and cybersecurity experts to digital marketers and AI-driven platform specialists, adding that it was crucial not only to create these jobs but also to make them accessible, sustainable, and inclusive for all.

Dr. Pelpuo stated that while technology has made it easier for people to learn, get training, and find jobs around the world, he cautioned that it could also make inequality worse if care was not taken.

The Minister called on schools, training institutions and businesses to update education to meet evolving job market needs and equip workers with future skills.

He emphasised HR professionals’ vital role in guiding this digital transition and supporting workforce growth.

The 2025 edition of the GCHRA, held from the 13th to -16th of August 2025, was in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the world’s leading HR professional associations. The collaboration is expected to deepen the exchange of global best practices with local solutions.

