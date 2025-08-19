ModernGhana logo
STMA Environment Office intensifies fight against open defecation

The Environmental Office of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has intensified efforts to combat open defecation in the metropolis through a combination of public education, arrests, and prosecutions.

Mr. Aaron Ennin, STMA Assistant Environmental Officer, disclosed in an interview with the Western Regional Branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) that 28 residents were arrested and prosecuted in 2024.

“These are all part of the measures to deter recalcitrant residents from engaging in open defecation. We are also encouraging landlords and house owners to construct household toilets to help eliminate open defecation, as the practice in the community, especially in Nketsiakrom near Effia-Nkwanta, is contributing to the spread of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid fever,” he said.

The crackdown coincides with the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Week, which is being observed nationwide under the theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere.” M-CODe has adopted a complementary theme: “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now.”

During a visit to Nketsiakrom, M-CODe revealed that the absence of toilet facilities has forced residents to resort to open defecation, contaminating the environment and heightening health risks, particularly among children under five. Residents complained that the lack of proper sanitation infrastructure not only endangers their health but also hinders progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2, which targets an end to open defecation by 2030.

Stakeholders have urged a multifaceted response, including equitable access to sanitation facilities for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities, as well as investments in both household and public toilets. They also stressed the need for reliable water supply to sustain hygiene and reduce health risks.

Community members called for urgent government intervention and renewed investment in sanitation infrastructure, warning that without adequate facilities, achieving open defecation-free status will remain elusive.

Meanwhile, M-CODe has pledged to upscale its public education campaigns in the Western Region to promote behavioral change, stressing that sanitation is both a health and dignity issue.

As part of WASH Week 2025, M-CODe regional offices across the country, including Upper East, Northern, Bono, Western, and Volta, have rolled out activities such as community visits, school engagements, market sensitization drives, and media discussions to shine a spotlight on sanitation challenges and encourage attitudinal change.

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

Page: cda-consult

