GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has cautioned the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to avoid sidelining its grassroots members, warning that neglect could create discontent within the party.

Mr. Koomson stressed, “The party leadership must not ignore the grassroots. Many have already started feeling neglected by leading members of the party, and this is dangerous for the unity and progress of the government and party.”

Speaking over the weekend, the labour leader, who is also a seasoned political analyst, called for the establishment of a dedicated NDC Grassroots Liaison Desk at the Presidency as well as at the party’s national, regional, and constituency levels to directly address concerns of grassroots members.

He explained that such a desk should become a formal party structure through which members can lodge complaints, seek assistance, and receive feedback from party leadership, ministers, parliamentarians, and chief executive officers.

While commending the government for rolling out several impactful initiatives, Mr. Koomson revealed that many grassroots supporters struggle to benefit from them due to technological and logistical barriers.

“Most of the people can’t even access the internet to apply and benefit from these opportunities. That is why I am calling for a special desk to bridge this gap,” he explained.

He urged the NDC leadership to treat his call with urgency to sustain confidence among the very people who worked tirelessly to secure victory for the party.

According to him, a growing number of grassroots members feel abandoned since the NDC assumed office, despite their sacrifices during the election campaign. He said many complain that their concerns are ignored and, in some cases, their calls to party leaders remain unanswered.

“This is a wake-up call and early signal that must be addressed quickly from the leadership. There must also be grassroots education about the functions of ministers, parliamentarians and other public personalities, which makes it sometimes practically impossible to reach out to them.

“The NDC Grassroots Liaison Desk will merge any potential gap between leadership and the grassroots members and reduce suspicion, perceived neglect, and animosity within the party,” Mr. Koomson noted.