CJ removal: 'Bar Council of England, Wales got it wrong by issuing ultimatum to Mahama' — Lawyer Adawudu

A member of the Legal and Communications Team of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu
MON, 18 AUG 2025
A member of the Legal and Communications Team of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu

A member of the Legal and Communications Team of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, says the Bar Council of England and Wales, together with the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), erred in issuing an ultimatum to President John Dramani Mahama.

The two bodies, along with the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), had called on President Mahama to immediately reinstate the suspended Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

According to them, the Chief Justice’s suspension on April 22 undermines judicial independence and violates Ghana’s constitutional provisions.

In a statement dated August 14, the organisations also criticised the disciplinary committee probing the matter for permitting petitioners to rely on witnesses instead of appearing in person, as well as for allegedly mistreating Justice Torkonoo’s legal representatives during hearings.

But reacting to the concerns on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, August 18, Lawyer Adawudu said the intervention from the international legal bodies smacks of colonial overreach.

“We belong to Commonwealth countries, but I think they’ve gotten it wrong. Every country has its own constitution, and ours was written back in 1992,” he said.

“And I’m sure if they have read, or had a briefing about our Constitution, they would know that there is a mode and procedure we must follow. We are going through that procedure, so you cannot just come and say reinstate the person when the committee has not even finished its work.”

