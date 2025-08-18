World Bank Warns of Persistent Credit Risks in Ghana’s Banking Sector Despite Asset Growth

Ghana’s banking sector has shown signs of recovery in 2024–2025, with stronger assets and improved capital buffers, but the World Bank says the industry continues to grapple with significant credit risks.

In its latest review, the Bretton Woods institution noted that while the sector had bounced back from the turbulence of 2022, its recovery remains fragile.

“Developments from 2022 to 2025 were marked by strong asset growth, a pronounced shift toward liquidity and government securities, persistent asset quality challenges, and cautious lending. These trends were deeply interlinked, with macroeconomic conditions, risk perceptions, and policy responses shaping the sector's evolution and its role in supporting the broader economy,” the World Bank stated.

A key feature of this trend, it observed, was the heavy tilt toward government securities. By early 2025, more than 99% of bank investments were tied to government instruments, with short-term treasury bills alone surging from 26.3% to 40.3% of total investments.

According to the Bank, this preference was shaped by both risk aversion and profitability, as “duration risk and policy uncertainty” made longer-dated bonds less attractive compared to treasury bills that consistently offered returns above 26 percent.

While this strategy boosted banks’ profitability—with Return on Assets stable at 5.6% and Return on Equity climbing to 32.2% in the first half of 2025—it came at a cost. The World Bank warned that credit to the real economy had been crowded out, limiting private-sector growth and inclusive development.

It also flagged persistent asset quality problems, particularly high levels of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), which continue to weaken the sector’s ability to grow capital organically.

On the regulatory side, the report pointed to progress in capital adequacy. The sector’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) improved from 13.6% in February 2024 to 15.9% in March before settling at 14.3–14.4% by February 2025. Even so, some banks remain undercapitalised and face heightened pressure as regulatory forbearance expires in December 2025.

Despite the gains, the World Bank cautioned that without stronger credit expansion and reforms to address structural risks, Ghana’s banks will remain vulnerable to shocks.