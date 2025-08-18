President Tinubu should emulate the more developed democracies

We are building a nation. We are building Nigeria. We are building Nigeria from the country we inherited from Britain to the free nation that is the dream and aspiration of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora. We understand that building a nation is not and has never been an easy task. It is a project that demands vision, discipline, commitment, and above all, a clear understanding that the general wellbeing of the country's ordinary citizens is the ultimate yardstick with which the success or failure of a government is normally measured.

Those who have successfully built nations out of the different countries of the world know that the process is much like constructing a house. You begin with the foundation, build gradually, and then raise the structure upwards until it becomes a complete edifice. You do not start building from the roof downwards. But tragically, in Nigeria, successive governments often reversed this natural order of development. The structure had always been one where the foundation, the welfare and empowerment of the ordinary citizen, was left unattended while resources were disproportionately devoted to sustaining the very top political class. The Presidency would come first, enjoying the largest portion of the budget. Then entered the Vice Presidency, then the ministers and the governors, the state assemblies and other political appendages. By the time whatever remained trickled down to the struggling ordinary Nigerians, the story changed. The government claimed the treasury was empty and borrowing had become the only solution to address the basic needs of the people.

This procedure has time and again proved unsustainable and has remained unfair as long as the interest of the public good is concerned. If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu genuinely desires to leave a lasting legacy after his tenure, he must look towards the examples set by more developed democracies and re-imagine governance in Nigeria.

One area he has to look into is in the way public institutions in developed countries have continued to evolve to remain relevant to their citizens' needs and aspirations. Take the Post Office for example. In Nigeria, the Post Office once thrived. In the 1970s and 1980s, it was not only a hub for letters but also an institution that symbolised trust, connection, and community. People relied on it for communication to and from family and friends, for receiving parcels, and for essential services. Today, that once-proud institution is virtually dead, killed by only God knows whose initiative. The rise of digital communication tools like email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger and other instant messaging platforms rendered the Nigerian Postal Service practically irrelevant. Post Offices in many towns and cities were abandoned, many became dilapidated, and some were even overgrown with weeds. But in more advanced democracies like the United Kingdom, the Post Office did not die. Instead, it adapted. It expanded its range of services and became an indispensable part of community life.

A British Post Office in 2025

British Post Offices today provide not only the traditional mailing and courier services but also banking assistance, cash withdrawals, foreign currency exchange, vehicle licensing, bill payments, insurance services, and even act as agents in passport renewals and the issuance of government passes like the Freedom Pass. They sell postage stamps, run identity verification services, help citizens send and receive money domestically and internationally, and even function as mini-banking outlets for communities that lack big commercial bank branches. They also sell essentials like envelopes, diaries, pens and jotters, sunglasses, tooth brushes and pastes, and many vital daily needs of citizens generally. In some rural parts of the UK, the Post Office is the lifeline of commerce and governance, helping to bridge the gap between government and the people.

This model offers Nigeria a practical example. Instead of abandoning the Postal Services, the government should resuscitate and modernise it. Government should ensure that every local community has at least one or two functional Post Offices. By re-tooling the Nigerian Postal Service into a multi-service hub, the government would not only improve access to essential services but also create thousands of jobs across the country. Young people could be employed as clerks, courier agents, IT officers, drivers, security guards, and customer service personnel in a revamped Post Office. In a country struggling with unemployment and underemployment, revitalising such an institution can have ripple effects on the economy. Beyond that, it restores public confidence that government still has the ability to create sustainable jobs rather than simply offering citizens temporary palliatives.

And this even brings me to another fundamental problem in the Nigerian approach to governance which is the tendency of government to offer occasional handouts to citizens in the name of poverty alleviation. While it may seem like a gesture of kindness to distribute bags of rice, stipends or conditional cash transfers, this attitude, for all its intended good, is essentially an insult to the dignity of the people. Nigerians do not need charity, they need opportunity. They need jobs. They need an economy that allows them to use their skills, resilience, and creativity to earn a living. Developed democracies abandoned the politics of handouts long ago. Instead, they invest heavily in job creation, entrepreneurship, education and skills training. And so, President Tinubu’s government must begin to understand that true social welfare does not lie in short-term relief packages but in creating a system where citizens are able to stand on their own feet and earn a living with pride.

If we compare Nigeria’s democratic system with those of the more thriving economies, the difference could be strikingly revealing. In Germany, for example, the government invests massively in vocational training and apprenticeship programmes, ensuring that young people who graduate from school have obtained practical skills that make them employable. In the United States, small businesses are provided with grants, soft loans, and favourable tax policies to encourage entrepreneurship. In Scandinavian countries, social protection goes hand in hand with employment policies, so that no one feels abandoned or reduced to the status of a beggar in his own country.

Improving Nigeria’s internal revenue generation is another area where developed democracies clearly offer instructive lessons. The Nigerian state often looks outward for solutions to its financial crises, borrowing heavily from international lenders, piling up debts, and mortgaging the future of generations yet unborn. But within the country lie countless opportunities to generate revenue while they can simultaneously improve the quality of citizens' lives. Take, for example, the management of urban spaces. In most developed countries, car parks are a normal feature of city planning. They not only bring environmental discipline by reducing chaotic parking on sidewalks and roadways but also generate steady revenue for local governments. Market areas in Nigeria, notorious for congestion, poor sanitation, and lawlessness, can be transformed by the simple act of constructing organised car parks and charging modest fees for usage. Defaulters who violate parking rules can be fined, thereby discouraging indiscipline and boosting internally generated revenue. Such initiatives would also create employment, as attendants, security personnel, cleaners, and managers would be required to operate the facilities. This model of revenue generation is sustainable and community-oriented, unlike oil dependence or unsustainable borrowing.

Another lesson President Tinubu can take from developed democracies is the principle of accountability and transparency in governance. In advanced countries, budgets are not mere ceremonial documents read once a year and forgotten. They are blueprints for action that citizens can track. In the United States, every cent of public expenditure can be scrutinised by any member of the public. In the United Kingdom, parliamentary committees routinely summon ministers to explain how funds allocated to their ministries were spent. In Scandinavian countries, public accountability is so stringent that ministers have had to resign on account of expenses as simple as misusing a government credit card for personal shopping. But in Nigeria, billions disappear without trace, projects are abandoned halfway, and probes end up in silence. For Nigeria to truly emulate developed democracies, the culture of accountability must be entrenched in the system. This will require not just laws but political will. President Tinubu must show that under his watch, there will be consequences for financial recklessness. Every naira allocated to every project must be monitored and audited. Only then will Nigerians begin to believe that government exists for them and not for a small circle of elites.

Nigerian children studying under trees in place of classrooms

A government’s ability to prioritise effectively and meaningfully is also crucial. In many advanced democracies, infrastructure that serves the public comes first in any annual budget. Well-connected roads, affordable healthcare, education that addresses the needs of the country in the short and long run, reliable transportation, clean drinking water supply, inerratic electricity supply, environmental sanitation, these are seen as non-negotiable investments. In Nigeria, however, prestigious projects that have little or no bearing on the lives and welfare of ordinary people often receive more priority attention than basic services. The tendency to allocate billions to presidential jets, luxury convoys, and elaborate state banquets while hospitals lack drugs and schools lack desks is a glaring misplacement of priorities. If Tinubu is serious about reform, he must redirect government spending towards essentials that directly impact citizens. A child sitting on a bare floor in a dilapidated classroom does not need to be told that government does not care about his future. The child must feel that government cares through the provision of good classrooms, qualified teachers, and adequate learning materials. A woman struggling to deliver her baby in an ill-equipped hospital does not need presidential speeches, she needs a functioning healthcare system. National development is not rhetoric, it is concrete action that improves citizens' daily life.

Closely linked to this is the policy of security and economic decentralisation from Abuja. In developed democracies, local governments are powerful engines of development. They raise internally-generated revenue, make local decisions, and implement projects without unnecessary interference from the state or federal government. In Nigeria, most local governments are shadows of themselves, starved of funds and autonomy. Governors act as overlords, dictating how local government allocations should be spent. This attitude has only succeeded in crippling grassroots development. To truly emulate the best democratic practices, President Tinubu must not only strengthen local governments as he has attempted to do, he must also ensure that they receive their allocations directly, and he must encourage them to design projects that are able resolve to their peculiar needs. When every community feels committed to its development, the entire nation grows stronger.

Security and the rule of law also form the bedrock of developed democracies. A nation cannot prosper when its citizens live in fear of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, and corrupt law enforcement agents. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Developed democracies maintain strong policing systems that are subject to oversight and are bound by the constitution. Courts are independent, and citizens can challenge government actions without fear of persecution. Restoring confidence in the justice system is very paramount for Nigeria. If President Tinubu can champion judicial reforms, strengthen law enforcement institutions, and ensure respect for human rights, Nigeria would definitely inch closer to the standards of nations it admires and respects.

The Nigeria government must also learn to invest heavily in research, technology, and innovation. Developed countries thrive not merely because they have natural resources but because they continually improve their economics knowledge. South Korea, for example, was poorer than Nigeria in the 1960s, but today, it is a global powerhouse in manufacturing. It invested heavily in education, research, and innovation. The same can be said of Singapore. Nigeria, with its large and mostly highly educated youth population, has the potential to lead Africa in technological innovation, but again, this requires deliberate policy. Again, Post Offices, for instance, could be re-imagined not just as courier centres but also as community technology hubs where young people access internet services, engage in online learning, and even incubate small start-ups. Such thinking transforms decaying infrastructure into engines of modern growth that counties like Nigeria should quickly adopt.

In all of this, leadership remains the key. Developed democracies did not arrive at their current state by accident. They were led by men and women who had vision, discipline, and a genuine love for their countries. These leaders resisted the temptation to plunder public resources for personal gain and instead devoted themselves to building systems that outlived them. Nigeria needs such leaders today. President Tinubu has the opportunity to rise above partisan politics and prove that he can be remembered as a statesman rather than just another politician. He must think beyond four-year electoral cycles and focus on laying foundations for generations unborn. He must surround himself with competent, honest advisers and resist the culture of patronage that rewards political loyalty over competence.

Ultimately, Nigerians are not asking for miracles. They are not demanding for luxuries. They simply want a government that works, one that treats them with dignity, one that creates opportunities for them to thrive. They want to live in a country where public institutions function, where leaders are accountable, where there are jobs are and where handouts are replaced by employment. They want to see their taxes used to build durable roads, well-equipped schools and hospitals, and well-marked car parks, not to service the extravagant lifestyles of the political jobbers. They want to feel proud of their nation and confident about their future.

So, President Tinubu should try and emulate the more developed democracies not by copying them blindly but by understanding and applying the principles that drive their societal success. They include accountability to the public, creation of job opportunities, citizen empowerment by acquisition of skills, enhancing innovative public institutions, decentralisation of security and economic authority, in addition to visionary leadership. Nigeria has all it takes to be great. What it lacks is the political will to do the right things. If Tinubu can muster that will, history will remember him as the man who finally began to build the Nigerian Nation naturally, from the foundation up, rather than from the roof down.