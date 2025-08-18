ModernGhana logo
Ginger improved Cardiovascular Health, Cholesterol Control and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

MON, 18 AUG 2025
Ginger is a flowering plant whose rhizome (underground stem) is widely used as a spice and a folk medicine. It's known for its pungent, spicy flavor and has a long history of use in both culinary and medicinal contexts.

The plant is native to Southeast Asia and has been cultivated for thousands of years in India and China, and later spread to other parts of the world.

Ginger is grown in Ghana, particularly in the forest areas of the Ashanti, Central, Volta, Eastern, Bono, and Ahafo Regions. Ginger production in Ghana has been increasing, with the Ashanti Region, specifically the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, being a major hub.

Ginger is used both for local consumption and export, with diverse marketing channels including fresh sales, bulk transactions with beverage companies, and processing into powder or juice.

In 2023, Ghana exported a total of $137k in Ginger, primarily to United Arab Emirates ($52.1k), United States ($49.9k), and South Africa ($17.5k

Benefits of Ginger
Ginger offers various benefits for cardiovascular health by potentially reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol levels, and improving blood pressure. It contains bioactive compounds that act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, which can help protect against heart disease and related conditions, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Cardiovascular Health
Improves blood circulation: Ginger acts as a natural vasodilator, helping blood vessels relax and improve blood flow.

May reduce blood pressure: Ginger can mildly lower blood pressure by influencing calcium channels and reducing vascular tension.

Supports heart health: By improving circulation, reducing blood pressure, and lowering cholesterol, ginger helps reduce overall risk of heart disease.

Cholesterol Control
Lowers LDL (“bad”) cholesterol: High levels of LDL contribute to plaque buildup in arteries. Ginger helps reduce these levels.

Raises HDL (“good”) cholesterol: Ginger may help increase HDL, which helps clear LDL from the bloodstream.

Reduces triglycerides: Ginger has been shown to lower triglycerides, which are fats that increase the risk of heart disease when elevated.

Evidence: Studies, including a 2018 meta-analysis in Phytotherapy Research, have shown ginger supplementation significantly lowers total cholesterol, LDL, and triglycerides while increasing HDL.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects
Reduces chronic inflammation: Ginger contains compounds like gingerol, shogaol, and zingerone that inhibit inflammatory pathways.

May ease conditions linked to inflammation: This includes heart disease, arthritis, and metabolic syndrome.

Supports blood vessel health: Reducing inflammation in blood vessels lowers the risk of arterial damage and atherosclerosis.

How to Use Ginger
Fresh ginger: In teas, meals, or smoothies
Powdered ginger: In capsules or mixed in drinks

Ginger extract: In supplements (1–3 grams/day is common in studies)

Precautions
Avoid high doses if on blood thinners (like warfarin).

May cause mild digestive discomfort in some people,

Consult your doctor if pregnant, have gallstones, or are on heart medication.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical science communicator
[email protected]

+233-555-276-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

