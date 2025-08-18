You can’t preach reconciliation and impose hurdles – Afoko tells NPP

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has broken his long silence, making his first media appearance in years on Okay FM with host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

Reacting to the party’s recent announcement of a general amnesty for suspended or estranged members, Afoko described the move as a positive step but strongly opposed the conditions attached to it.

“The olive branch extended by the NPP is a good thing,” he said, acknowledging the effort at reconciliation. “But it is wrong for the party to impose conditions on the amnesty. There should be no conditions or rules tied to the return of former members.”

The NPP, in a letter signed by Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey on August 16, 2025, confirmed that suspensions had been lifted and ongoing disciplinary proceedings against affected members waived.

However, those who forfeited their membership are required to formally reapply, and none will be eligible to contest internal elections until after two years.

Afoko disagreed with this approach, warning that such restrictions risk undermining genuine reconciliation. “If you want to bring people back together for a common goal, then you cannot at the same time put hurdles in their way. That is not reconciliation,” he stressed.

He urged the party to adopt a more inclusive posture to restore true unity, rather than creating rules that, in his view, could reignite old divisions.

-mynewsgh