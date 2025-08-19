ModernGhana logo
Central Region: Sports Psychology Workshop 2025 inspires sports enthusiasts from across Ghana

By Ermines Onyema || Sports Journalist
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Following the introduction of sports psychology certificate course back in March 2025, the National Sports College has completed a 5-day workshop on sports psychology which took effect from Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15, 2025 in Winneba in the Central Region.

The initiative, launched by Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, early this year, aims to integrate psychology into training, coaching, and sports management.

The training brought together about 37 participants (33 males and 4 females) from several sports fraternities, physical education tutors and sports coaches across the country to Winneba.

Besides, the 5-day workshop was organized under the theme “Integrating psychology in sport coaching for performance enhancement and waellbeing,” Dr. Elvis Hagan Jnr based in Germany and Dr. Medina Srem-Sai from the University of Education, Winneba were the workshop facilitators.

Bawa Fuseini, Director of NSC emphasized that while Ghana has talent and strategy, psychology training has been the missing element in sports development. Participants received certification from the National Sports College, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to advancing sports science and athlete development. Technical Director of the NSC, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah is upbeat that things will surely get better moving forward.

Several participants shared their challenges with the course facilitators for redress. At the end of the workshop, some participants expressed their excitement for partaking in the workshop as some spoke to Windy Sports following their engagement with Ermines Onyema, sports broadcaster with Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM.

“I came to attend this course because I know I am going to impart people in the club and in the community as well” according to a male participant, Christian Laryea of Accra Hearts of Oak.

“I have acquired this knowledge so that I will learn not to quit, no matter how it is, no matter the difficulties. And therefore, I am going out there to encourage my brothers and sisters who want to quit in one way or the other, not to quit (in sports),” Vivian Asamoah, a female participant, told Radio Windy Bay.

