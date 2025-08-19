ModernGhana logo
Ministry Of Finance hosts strategic engagement with UN to strengthen Ghana–UN development cooperation

By UN Ghana
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

In a decisive move to enhance development cooperation, the Ministry of Finance has convened a high-level strategic engagement with United Nations agencies, funds, and programmes operating in Ghana.

The day-long meeting reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to inclusive growth, coordinated planning, and sustainable transformation, while providing a formal platform to align priorities and strengthen accountability between government and development partners.

Ghana’s pursuit of resilient and inclusive development is closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While multiple UN entities offer technical assistance, policy guidance, and financing support to the Government of Ghana, the absence of structured coordination risks fragmentation and reduced impact. This strategic engagement responds to that challenge, reinforcing the Ministry’s recognition of the UN’s pivotal role in supporting national development.

The meeting brought together the Ministry’s representatives, heads of UN agencies and its technical experts who shared strategic priorities, key interventions, and collaborative footprints across the country. Discussions focused on emerging coordination challenges, streamlining multi-stakeholder collaboration, and aligning UN’s collective support with Ghana’s SDG implementation framework.

This strategic engagement, ably facilitated by the Ministry and the Resident Coordinator’s Office, is a critical step toward ensuring that development cooperation delivers maximum impact. By aligning UN support directly with Ghana’s Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework, the partnership avoids duplication and channels resources where they are most needed.

Participants emphasized the importance of data-driven programming, harmonized planning cycles, predictable financing and accountability mechanisms to ensure impactful and sustainable development outcomes.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to institutionalizing regular strategic engagements to improve the relevance and effectiveness of development cooperation.

“We recognise that the UN System’s support is catalytic, and our partnership signifies the collective commitment we share towards achieving Ghana’s inclusive national development agenda and the SDGs,” said Hon. Thomas Nyarko Apem, Deputy Minister of Finance.

UN Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed appreciation for the opportunity and pledged continued collaboration: “This strategic engagement reflects our unwavering commitment to building stronger, more coordinated partnerships with the Government of Ghana. By aligning our efforts and deepening collaboration, we can accelerate Ghana’s development agenda and ensure that no one is left behind.”

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of confidence in Ghana’s resilience and transformative potential. Stakeholders pledged to work collectively toward a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future, advancing good governance, economic resilience, and social inclusion.

