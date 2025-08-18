NDC is pale shadow of its ideological rhetoric – Vormawor

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has cast doubt on the ideological identity of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), warning that the party risks losing its claim as the political home of Ghana’s left.

In a strongly worded social media post, Barker-Vormawor reflected on his long-standing identification with leftist politics, noting that empathy and the liberation of the masses have always guided his convictions.

“It is that duty that led me to the CPP, as the only party with proven leftist statecraft.

Rawlings of the AFRC carried the aspiration of the left alternative. A resurrection of a project incomplete. But when the PNDC rolled back around, it brought with it the neo-liberal priorities of foreign capital. It was by all accounts an ideologically confused regime,” he wrote.

He argued that while the NDC still claims to be a party of the left, in practice it has become “a pale shadow of its ideological rhetoric.”

To him, a genuine socialist movement must dismantle entrenched elite privilege, safeguard the environment, and ensure that Ghana’s natural resources are managed for the benefit of the people rather than foreign companies. “A true left will end galamsey. But also secure the mines for the people, not foreign capitalists,” he declared.

Barker-Vormawor insisted that the governing party must demonstrate real commitment to socialist values through bold and uncompromising reforms.

“Left politics means that the NDC must be prepared to impose the death penalty on those who rob the people dry. My job is to push the NDC till it shows signs of its ideology.

Else I have a duty to replace it with a party committed with Catholic fervour to the struggles of the working-class people. So committed that the corrupt elite will quiver in their boots,” he warned.

For Barker-Vormawor, the challenge is simple but urgent: the NDC must prove that it truly embodies socialist principles or risk being replaced by a movement that does.

“Ghanaians must live in dignity. And only a socialist left can achieve that. Only the left can secure society for the many and not the few!” he concluded.