ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Watchdog demands I. Coast probe journalist's handover to Benin

By AFP
Benin Reporters Without Borders called Ivory Coasts extradition of exiled Beninese journalist Hugues Comlan Sossoukpe a kidnapping. By PHILIPPE LOPEZ (AFP/File)
MON, 18 AUG 2025
Reporters Without Borders called Ivory Coast's extradition of exiled Beninese journalist Hugues Comlan Sossoukpe a 'kidnapping'. By PHILIPPE LOPEZ (AFP/File)

Reporters Without Borders on Monday urged Ivory Coast to launch an investigation into the "manifestly illegal extradition" of a refugee journalist from Benin critical of his home country's president.

The press freedom watchdog, known by its French acronym RSF, called the circumstances of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpe's arrest "murky", and raised the possibility that the Ivorian authorities were "complicit" in his "kidnapping".

Sossoukpe, who held refugee status while living in exile in Togo, is a critic of Beninese President Patrice Talon.

While Benin was once seen as a thriving multi-party democracy, Talon has been accused of clamping down on the opposition since coming to power in the west African nation in 2016.

Sossoukpe was arrested on July 10 while in Abidjan to attend a digital innovation forum at the Ivorian authorities' invitation, before being put on a plane to Benin and sent to jail.

In a statement, the press freedom watchdog said its investigation had found that it was the "Beninese police themselves who ended up taking charge of the operation", with the local authorities "completely bypassed".

"It is imperative that the Ivorian authorities conduct an independent, transparent investigation to shed light on what amounts to serious negligence -- potentially even active complicity -- that led to the arrest and manifestly illegal extradition of Hugues Sossoukpe," said RSF's Arnaud Froger.

Ivory Coast government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly insisted to AFP on July 23 that the extradition was not illegal.

"The authorities ignored his status as a political refugee. We have simply executed a mandate in the name of judicial cooperation with Benin," he added.

In the statement, RSF criticised Coulibaly's explanation offered "13 days after the fact", and said the spokesman had since told them he had learnt "nothing new" on the issue.

Sossoukpe is jailed in Ouidah, south Benin, while he awaits prosecution for "harassment via a computer system", "rebellion" and "apology for terrorism".

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner and human rights advocate, Oliver Barker-Vormawor Barker-Vormawor accuses GTEC of overreach in ‘Professor’ title dispute

1 hour ago

Police arrest suspect after armed robbery at gold shop in Mpohor Police arrest suspect after armed robbery at gold shop in Mpohor

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Be bold and submit proposal for procurement of new presidential jet — Rev Ntim F...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour NDC must apologize to Akufo-Addo for doing petty politics with presidential trav...

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Galamsey fight: ‘NDC is still behaving as if they’re in opposition’ — Miracles A...

2 hours ago

112 arrested for sanitation offences in Ashanti Region — Dr Frank Amoakohene 112 arrested for sanitation offences in Ashanti Region — Dr Frank Amoakohene

2 hours ago

CJ removal: ‘Mahama has followed due process’ — Edudzi Tamekloe to Bar Council of England, Wales CJ removal: ‘Mahama has followed due process’ — Edudzi Tamekloe to Bar Council o...

2 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congresss legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe CJ removal: ‘Bar Council of England, Wales must withdraw their arrogant statemen...

2 hours ago

Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah(left) and Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe Stan Dogbe, Old Tafo MP trade 'insults' over alleged expensive travel by Mahama

2 hours ago

Ridge Hospital denies negligence, blames emergency ward invasion for service disruption Ridge Hospital denies negligence, blames emergency ward invasion for service dis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line