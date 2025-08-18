Barker-Vormawor accuses GTEC of overreach in ‘Professor’ title dispute

Private legal practitioner and human rights advocate, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has criticised the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), accusing the regulator of straying beyond its mandate in the controversy surrounding the use of the academic title “Professor.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 17, Barker-Vormawor described the Commission’s recent actions as “deeply problematic,” insisting that GTEC was undermining its own credibility by attempting to determine who qualifies to use the title.

He argued that the Education Regulatory Bodies Act sets out GTEC’s role clearly, limiting it to overseeing tertiary institutions, monitoring academic standards, and verifying certificates and degrees when required. “Nowhere does the law empower it to sit in judgment on professorial titles, especially when those titles are conferred by universities outside Ghana,” he stressed.

The activist also underscored the absence of a universal standard for professorships, noting that practices vary widely across jurisdictions. “In the United States, both tenure-track and non-tenure-track academics are called ‘Professor’, whereas in the UK the title is reserved for senior academic appointments,” he explained. “To suggest that GTEC can apply a universal test is not just wrong, it misinforms the public.”

Beyond the legal concerns, Barker-Vormawor accused the Commission of being overly reactive to social media commentary rather than following established procedures. He alleged that GTEC sometimes issues official letters without first receiving formal complaints from universities or academic bodies.

He further reminded the public that GTEC is already defending a defamation suit brought against it by Professor Edward Dua Agyeman — a case, he argued, that highlights the urgent need for the Commission to strengthen its verification processes before challenging academic credentials.