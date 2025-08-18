ModernGhana logo
Police arrest suspect after armed robbery at gold shop in Mpohor

By CitiNewsRoom
The Western Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect linked to a violent gold shop robbery in Mpohor on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Police reports indicate that a gang of armed men stormed a gold-buying outlet in the district, seizing an undisclosed amount of cash and leaving one person injured during the attack.

The swift response of officers led to the arrest of one suspect, who is now assisting investigators as security agencies mount an intensive manhunt for the remaining accomplices.

Authorities say the injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Superintendent Olivia Adiku, Head of Public Affairs for the Western Regional Police Command, assured residents that the case is being pursued with urgency. She pledged that every member of the gang would be tracked down and prosecuted.

“The culprits will be brought to justice,” she stressed.

The police have meanwhile appealed to the public for information that could aid in apprehending the rest of the suspects, urging communities to remain calm but vigilant.

