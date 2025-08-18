Greetings and Commemoration to the Ga-Dangme People and the Wider Community.

It is with deep respect and heartfelt admiration that I extend warm greetings and commemoration to the Ga-Dangme group, their distinguished leaders, elders, opinion shapers, youth, and the entire communities who continue to carry the torch of heritage, unity, and progress.

The Ga-Dangme people have long been a symbol of resilience, cultural pride, and wisdom in Ghana and beyond. Your traditions, values, and leadership continue to shape not only your own communities but also the broader Ghanaian and West African identity. From the guidance of chiefs and elders, who preserve the sacred institutions of our ancestors, to the energy and creativity of the youth, who embody the promise of tomorrow, the Ga-Dangme community stands as a shining example of the balance between heritage and progress.

On this occasion of recognition and celebration, let us honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, whose toil and vision established the foundation upon which we stand today. Let us also acknowledge the voices of opinion leaders who serve as bridges between tradition and modernity, ensuring that the wisdom of the past continues to inspire present generations.

To the youth, I extend special commendation. You are the carriers of the next chapter of the Ga-Dangme story. May your talents, skills, and innovative spirit bring prosperity not only to your families and communities but also to the entire nation of Ghana and to West Africa at large.

As we mark this commemoration, I wish the Ga-Dangme people, the whole of Ghana, and indeed all of West Africa, a year of peace, growth, and prosperity. May unity guide us, may wisdom sustain us, and may the blessings of God and the spirits of our ancestors protect and uplift us.

Together, let us continue to build bridges of harmony, celebrate our diversity, and work for a future where every community thrives. From the heart of the Ga-Dangme land to the farthest corners of West Africa, may goodwill and blessings flow unceasingly.

Ayekoo to the Ga-Dangme people. May this year bring joy, health, and success to all. AFIOOO AFII

[email protected]

By; Eric Paddy Boso