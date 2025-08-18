ModernGhana logo
‘We are not British colony’ – MP slams Commonwealth lawyers over call to reinstate CJ

  Mon, 18 Aug 2025
Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, has criticised the interference by Commonwealth legal bodies in Ghana’s internal judicial matters, notably the suspended Chief Justice's reinstatement.

This follows a joint statement from the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, on August 14, which called on the Ghanaian government to immediately reinstate suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and uphold due legal process in the ongoing impeachment proceedings

During an appearance on Channel One Newsroom on Sunday August 17, the NDC MP flatly defended Ghana's sovereignty, challenging the appropriateness of external institutions commenting on national constitutional processes.

“It is very unacceptable because what they should know is that we are no longer a colony of the British, so for a commonwealth association to authorise our attorney general and minister of justice to reinstate the suspended CJ is uncalled for. Our constitution has outlined how such matters should be addressed.”

Nyarko argued that Ghana's constitution provides clear and sufficient procedures for such serious matters.

“So far as we are adhering to our constitutional provisions the association should leave the matter to determine. We are capable of determining our own issues. So I think that was a joke; we are not taking it seriously.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine has responded to the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, clarifying that the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will remain in force until the inquiry committee concludes its work and submits a report to President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Ayine stressed that the suspension strictly follows the provisions of the 1992 Constitution, dismissing claims of constitutional breaches or executive interference in the handling of the three petitions against the Chief Justice.

-citinewsroom

