President Mahama jets off to Japan and Singapore

President John Dramani Mahama will leave Ghana on Sunday, August 17, for a high-level working visit to Japan and Singapore, as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s global partnerships and accelerate investment inflows.

A statement released by the Minister for Government Communications, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, explained that the visit is designed to “deepen bilateral relations, expand trade and investment links, and advance cooperation on shared development priorities.”

In Tokyo, President Mahama is scheduled to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX). He will address a plenary session on the theme The Economy: Promoting Trade and Investment, highlighting Ghana’s Resetting Ghana agenda and its drive to position itself as an investment hub in Africa.

The President will also headline a Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, where he will showcase the country’s expanding opportunities in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and digital transformation. His itinerary includes key bilateral engagements with Japanese leaders, notably Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and senior executives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). These meetings are expected to focus on trade partnerships, technical assistance, and strategic infrastructure cooperation.

Following the Japan leg of the trip, President Mahama will proceed to Singapore for a three-day state visit. He will hold discussions with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and participate in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum. Additionally, he will deliver a keynote address at a Ghana-Singapore investment forum, outlining Ghana’s reform priorities and creating new linkages with Singapore’s private sector.

According to the statement, the visits are aimed at broadening market access for Ghanaian exports, attracting long-term foreign direct investment, and advancing partnerships in finance, human capital development, technology transfer, and infrastructure.

The two-country visit underscores Ghana’s renewed foreign policy approach under the Resetting Ghana agenda, which places strong emphasis on economic diplomacy, investment promotion, and leveraging global partnerships for national development.