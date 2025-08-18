ModernGhana logo
Ada West beats Ada East to win 2025 annual Ada Asafotufiami trophy

By Dennis Narterh Adzigodi II Contributor
MON, 18 AUG 2025

The Ada West (Sege) select side emerged champions of this year’s annual Asafotufiam football tournament after defeating Ada East 2-0 in the headline game at the Big Ada Presby Park on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The victory, sealed by goals from Adolf “Adebayor” Otiboe and Scorpion in each half, ensured Ada West successfully defended the title, having beaten Ada East in last year’s final. For their win, Ada West lifted the giant 2025 Asafotufiam trophy, received an undisclosed cash prize, and took home souvenirs from joint sponsors Ebony Condoms, Secure Pads, and Keed Bet, under the supervision of His Royal Highness Nene Asem III.

The tournament was organised under the auspices of Nene Asem III, Chairman of the 2025 Ada Asafotufiami Planning Committee and Hlamitse of the Kabiewetsu clan of Ada. As the climax of the Asafotufiam festivities, the event also featured netball, a female football competition, playing cards, and water sports.

In the opening football fixture, Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH) beat Ada Senior High School (ADASCO) 2-0, while in the girls’ game, ADASCO dominated with a 3-0 win over ASTECH. Kualakpoyom Barcelona FC later edged Ada Success 3-2 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw.

The playing cards competition saw Lions FC defeat Parma 880-860, with Young Famous and Nimeli finishing third and fourth. Eight teams in total participated across both Ada constituencies.

In netball, reigning national champions Generation of Dorgobom (Ada West) proved their dominance once more, defeating an Ada select side 20-12.

Water sports added colour to the festival, with island-based Alorkpem winning the men’s boat regatta and receiving GH₵1,700. Kpetsupanya and Pediatorkopey finished second and third. The women’s regatta was claimed by No Shaking Ladies of Ada, who also earned GH₵1,700, followed by Baithlenya in second place and Ada Ladies in third.

Sponsors for the 2025 Asafotufiam sporting activities included headline sponsor McDan Group and its subsidiary Electrochem, alongside MTN Ghana, GIHOC Distilleries, Mobile Eye Care, Keed Bet, Ebony Condoms, and Secure Pads.

In his closing remarks, Nene Asem III called on the youth of Ada to embrace sports as a unifying and transformative force. He said: “Be always reminded and motivated by the successes chucked by late Christian Atsu Tswasam, Daniel Lomotey, David Accam, Jonathan Mensah and the rest.”

“These and a few others have flown the flag of the Ada State unto the limelight on both the national and on the world stage in the past and we are proud of them,” he acknowledged.

He further urged the younger generation to rise to the occasion, adding: “It’s now up to the next generation to take up the mantle, the youth of Ada must rise now. I assure the disciplined players of my support in all ways for them to succeed.”

