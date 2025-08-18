ModernGhana logo
TMP Council to crack down on unlicensed social media herbalists

MON, 18 AUG 2025

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has launched a nationwide crackdown on herbalists and traditional medicine practitioners who advertise their services and products on social media without authorization.

Acting Registrar of the Council, Mr. Yakubu Torbri Yusuf, said his outfit is actively monitoring online platforms, collecting contacts, and keeping records of unauthorized adverts. He warned that enforcement action would soon be taken against defaulters.

The TMPC, which regulates indigenous healers, herbal clinics, psychic healers, and alternative medicine practitioners across the country, has raised alarm over the surge of unlicensed operators promoting untested products online.

During a regional tour of the Volta Region, Mr. Yusuf urged practitioners operating illegally on social media to desist immediately and encouraged licensed practitioners to display their registration certificates, which now bear QR codes for easy verification. He also advised the public to be cautious when seeking treatment, stressing the need to consult only certified practitioners.

“The council is committed to sanitizing the industry and ensuring that traditional medicine practice in Ghana is safe, effective, and professional,” he said, adding that enforcement was central to protecting public health.

As part of his familiarisation tour, Mr. Yusuf engaged practitioners in Ho, Hohoe, and Keta, discussing ways to support licensed operators while cracking down on those who continue to defy regulations. The Volta Regional Minister pledged his support for the TMPC’s campaign to uphold professionalism and standards in the sector.

Regulatory Officer at the Council, Mr. Mawulolo Afetsi, noted that about 70 percent of Ghanaians rely on herbal medicine compared to 30 percent who seek orthodox treatment. He stressed that government’s recognition and regulation of traditional medicine was essential for effective healthcare delivery. He also warned that unlicensed social media practitioners who mislead the public pose serious dangers to health.

The TMPC says its ongoing enforcement drive, supported by public vigilance, will help cleanse the industry of charlatans and give Ghanaians confidence in the safety and professionalism of traditional medicine.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, Correspondent

