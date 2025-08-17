August 15, 2025, will be remembered not just as another date on the calendar, but as a chapter of sorrow and solemn pride in the annals of our nation. The black drapes that adorn our streets, the silent flags swaying at half-mast, and the countless tear-streaked faces across Ghana tell a story, a story of eight patriots who kissed their loved ones goodbye, not knowing that duty’s call would lead them to eternity. How does a nation heal when its finest fall in the line of service? How do we fill the void left by men who lived not for themselves, but for the dreams of a better Ghana?

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were not strangers to the heat of battle, not of guns and grenades, but of ideals and integrity. Their journey as leaders did not begin in Parliament or the corridors of power. It began in lecture halls and on student streets, where their voices roared against injustice, corruption, and complacency. They led demonstrations, penned manifestos of hope, and authored words that moved generations. They understood that leadership was not about titles, but about courage. How many of us dare to fight for what is right, even when the cost is high?

As the nation gathered to bid them farewell, we do not just mourn their passing; we salute their undying commitment. They were the torchbearers of the RESET Ghana Agenda, fighting relentlessly to rid our land of the scourge of galamsey, a battle that claimed their lives but not their vision. Their mission was not about applause; it was about legacy. They did not seek fame; they sought a future where Ghana’s rivers run clear, and her forests breathe life again. Who among us will pick up that mantle now that their hands are cold? Who will dare to stand where they fell?

But beyond their official titles, Omane and Murtala were men of heart and grit, unifiers in a fractured political landscape, inspirers of hope in an age of cynicism. From the student struggles that shook the Ivory Tower to the bold steps they took in government, they lived as men on a mission, never compromising the values of probity, accountability, and social justice. They were the leaders we all wished to see, the kind of leaders Ghana deserves. And now, they are gone. Does their death mark the end of a dream, or the beginning of a new dawn?

The tragedy of August 6 struck like a thunderbolt, plunging us into a darkness we still cannot comprehend. Yet, as the sages of old remind us, “It is only in the darkest night that the stars shine brightest.” These eight gallant souls, Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, Muniru Mohammed, Samuel Aboagye, Samuel Sarpong, and the brave crew, are stars whose light will never dim. They remind us that greatness is not measured by how long we live, but by what we live for. And they lived for Ghana. Can we, the living, rise to that standard?

Their coffins draped in the national colours lie before us at the State House, silent yet speaking volumes. They speak of sacrifice, of courage, of an unyielding love for country. The Janazah prayers, the solemn hymns, the gun salutes, all bear witness that Ghana honours her own. But this day is not just for mourning; it is for learning. It is a mirror held up to every leader, every politician, every citizen:

What will your legacy be when the final call comes?

Will you have lived for self or for something greater than self?

History will record August 15, 2025, as the day Ghana stood still to salute her fallen heroes. But history will also ask what we did after the salutes faded and the cameras turned away. Did we let their dreams die in the soil with them, or did we water those dreams with our actions? Did we build the Ghana they envisioned, or did we betray their trust? The answers will not be written in speeches or headlines but in the lives we choose to live from this day forward.

Farewell, gallant eight. Farewell, torchbearers of hope. You fought the good fight, you kept the faith, and now you rest, not in death, but in the pages of history and in the hearts of a grateful nation. Sleep on, comrades, till we meet again in the land where no shadows fall. Ghana weeps, but Ghana also rises, because your sacrifice will not be in vain.

Written by Samuel Nii Adjetey

Photo credit: GTV Ghana, 3news