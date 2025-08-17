It Is About Your Character, My Brother, Not Your Rhetoric, Trust Me

There can absolutely be no gainsaying that Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin-North and, later, Assin-Central, Constituency, in the Central Region, has played a critical role in the defense of the Elephant Party when it mattered the most, especially between 2008 and 2016, when the leadership and the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) almost hermetically controlled and dominated Ghana’s Fourth Republican Political Culture, as also was the case from 1993 to January 7, 2001, when true democracy was introduced into the country with the epochal and the temporally auspicious accession to the august Presidency of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana of Mr. John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor.

Until the epochal accession to the Presidency of the former Deputy Minority Leader of the Victor Owusu-led Popular-Front Party (PFP) and the Dr. Hilla “Babini” Limann-led People’s National Party (PNP) government of Ghana’s Third Republic, namely, Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor, in January 2001, the country was effectively ruled as a constitutional One-Party Democratic Dictatorship. And the default squarely inhered in the chronic and the abject lack of disciplined corporate and visionary leadership on the part of the front-row membership of the party, among them Messrs. Albert A. Adu-Boahen, Agyekum-Kufuor, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the factional polarities among the membership of the New Patriotic Party which revolved around the foregoing leaders and their staunch associates, subalterns and minions.

During the period being herein discussed, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was often the ONE-MAN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE and TEAM of the New Patriotic Party, with most of the rest of the scarcely visible members of the party’s so-called Communications Team selfishly and petty-mindedly and frenetically jockeying for highfalutin and practically vacuous titles like some Westminster type or breed of Shadow Ministers, obviously scheming for some plum and cushy executive sinecures in the next successful NPP-sponsored government.

Nearly everything associated with the functions and the roles of the titles avidly sought by these “Summer-Soldiering Politicians,” in the memorable words of Thomas Paine, the immortalized British-born American Revolutionary Warrior and Co-Architect of America’s Independence from British imperialism, fervidly captured the imagination of these rabidly cynical schemers and would-be Freeloaders, except the heavy-lifting work of effective communications propaganda that needed to be undertaken in order to actualize their dream of electoral victory, much less the yeomanly preparation required to progressively and productively govern the country and the people with diligence and accountability.

You see, the real and the politically irredeemable problem inescapably and inextricably dogging the multimillionaire entrepreneur of the Oman Media Communications Network and other business enterprises has little to absolutely nothing to do with Mr. Agyapong’s erroneously perceived “harsh critiques” of the twice, nonconsecutively elected President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama - Trust me, Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja is absolutely no icon of the overwhelming majority of progressive-minded and critically thinking Ghanaian citizens, except Galamsey Industrialists and Patrons like the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region himself (See “Kennedy Agyapong Explains Why He Apologized to President Mahama” Modernghana.com 8/2/25).

Rather, the one seemingly insurmountable Achilles Heel of the Assin-Dompim native, from the Central Region, has almost squarely to do with his abject lack of good manners or home-training, very likely, born of accidentally wealth-acquired arrogance if, indeed, there were any such expression in the English language. I know for a fact that the idiomatic expression or phraseology of “Sikanya Ahobaso/suo” exists in the Akan-Twi language.

Maybe somebody much better tutored in the ways and the manners of Ghana’s dominant Akan Culture and Civilization ought to have taken the 65-year-old longtime resident of the United States of America or, better yet, kindly invited home and privately, meticulously and painstakingly tutored the Fordham University Dropout, at least by his own public self-confession, in the proper and the most felicitous ways of deftly balancing his considerable wealth with a remarkable modicum of the kind of well-cultivated manners and demeanor expected and required of a statesman of great standing and one who avidly aspires to the assumption of the highest office of the land, as it were.

In a private conversation recently with one of the stalwarts and an equally ambitious partisan of the institutional establishment of the Elephant Riders, the Dear Brother expressed much concern about the fact that Our Dear Brother Kennedy Kwame Akompreko Ohene Agyapong seemed to seriously lack “Emotional Intelligence,” that is, the most basic behavioral trait expected of any politician who aspires to be afforded the opportunity to hold the highest and the most influential and most powerful office of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

As it presently stands, it may be way and damn too late to significantly and impactfully tutor an already culturally and politically wasted grandfather with the chaotic manners of a streetboy. Plus, even as my immortalized maternal grandfather, The Rev. T. H. Sintim(-Aboagye) - (1896-1982), of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, was very fond of saying: “If you attempt to straighten a crooked tree, you are far more likely to end up breaking it apart.” This same maxim also appears in one of the Pidgin-Classic Songs of the late globally renowned Cameroonian-Nigerian musician, Prince Nico Mbarga. The song is titled “Welenga,” and it runs as follows: “A bended tree cannot be straightened/ If you want cause am/ E-go welenga-oo/ Mama-eee!.”

Worst of all, Mr. Agyapong has not hesitated for a split-second to smugly, brazenly and nonchalantly let it be known that his first and foremost objective and obligation for engaging in politics, as a hardnosed businessman, is to harvest or reap the maximum possible benefits for himself and the members of his family, by getting himself ceded the most humongous contractual awards from the government of any political party in which he has invested a considerable amount of his own money to facilitate its electoral success.

Now, it goes absolutely without saying that if he had not dropped out of college to voraciously pursue “Mammon,” and had instead taken at least a course in Political Science 101, My Dear Brother from Assin-Dompim would have since long realized that he has bargained himself into the wrong profession, unless, of course, for just the most obvious example, his iconic political role-model is US President Donald John Trump. Which, by the way, is not to necessarily suggest that the overwhelming majority of Mr. Agyapong’s own political associates and colleagues have any better or a more morally wholesome agenda for venturing into politics.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-Mail: [email protected]