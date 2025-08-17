“Eight Months vs Eight Years: A Response to Miracles Aboagye”

In the eighth month of the NDC’s renewed mandate, Miracles Aboagye asks, “What has the NDC done for Ghana?” A fair question—if asked in good faith. But before we measure eight months, let us first account for eight years.

As the Akan proverb reminds us, “Se wo werɛ fi na wosankofa a, yenkyi”— it is not wrong to go back for what was lost. Ghana must remember.

🧾 The NPP’s Legacy: A Catalogue of Mismanagement and Scandal

From 2017 to 2024, the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration, flanked by Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and other power brokers, presided over what many Ghanaians now regard as a period of economic trauma and institutional erosion. Let us itemize:

💸 Financial Mismanagement



Debt Explosion: Ghana’s public debt ballooned from GH¢120 billion in 2016 to over GH¢600 billion by 2023.

Ghana’s public debt ballooned from GH¢120 billion in 2016 to over GH¢600 billion by 2023. IMF Bailout : Despite promises of “Ghana Beyond Aid,” the government returned to the IMF, cap in hand, under humiliating terms.

: Despite promises of “Ghana Beyond Aid,” the government returned to the IMF, cap in hand, under humiliating terms. Collapsed Banks: Over 400 financial institutions were shut down, wiping out jobs and savings, while billions were spent on opaque bailouts.

“The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7

Ghana became a servant to debt, not a steward of prosperity.

🕳️ Scandals and Malfeasance



Agyapa Royalties Deal: A shadowy attempt to mortgage Ghana’s mineral wealth through a tax haven, blocked only by public outcry.

A shadowy attempt to mortgage Ghana’s mineral wealth through a tax haven, blocked only by public outcry. PDS Scandal: The botched power concession deal exposed deep flaws in procurement and oversight.

The botched power concession deal exposed deep flaws in procurement and oversight. COVID-19 Procurement Irregularities: Billions spent without transparency, with inflated contracts and questionable suppliers.

“Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.” — Amos 5:24

But under NPP, the stream was dammed by greed.

🏗️ Infrastructure Neglect



Unfinished hospitals, abandoned roads, and stalled school projects littered the landscape, despite record borrowing.

“A nation that builds without finishing is like a farmer who plants but never harvests.” — Ewe proverb

🗳️ Democratic Backsliding



The 2020 elections were marred by violence, with eight citizens killed. Institutional independence eroded, and dissent was criminalized.

“Freedom and Justice” is not just a motto—it is a constitutional covenant.

Article 21 of Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. Under NPP, it became a privilege for the few.

🌱 Mahama’s Record: Then and Now

📜 The Past Administration (2012–2016)

Infrastructure Boom: Over 1,200 km of roads, new hospitals, schools, and the iconic Terminal 3 at Kotoka.

Over 1,200 km of roads, new hospitals, schools, and the iconic Terminal 3 at Kotoka. Social Interventions : Expanded NHIS, free maternal care, and youth employment programs.

: Expanded NHIS, free maternal care, and youth employment programs. Energy Stabilization: Ended “dumsor” through strategic investments in power generation.

“The palm tree that bore fruit yesterday still stands tall today.” — Ga proverb

🔄 The Current Administration (2025–Present)

In just eight months, President Mahama has:

Abolished Punitive Taxes: Scrapped E-Levy, betting tax, and withholding tax on unprocessed gold.

Scrapped E-Levy, betting tax, and withholding tax on unprocessed gold. Launched the 24-Hour Economy: A bold initiative to create jobs and boost productivity.

A bold initiative to create jobs and boost productivity. Constitutional Review Committee : Reaffirming democratic accountability and institutional reform.

: Reaffirming democratic accountability and institutional reform. Youthful Appointments: Empowering a new generation of leaders with competence and vision.

“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” — Proverbs 22:6

Mahama is training a new generation of public servants.

A Nation Reclaiming Its Path

Miracles Aboagye may ask what the NDC has done in eight months. But the real question is: what did the NPP do with eight years?

Ghana is not a broken calabash—it can be mended. Under Mahama, the cracks are being sealed with truth, transparency, and action. The NDC is not perfect, but it is purposeful. And in this season, purpose must triumph over propaganda.

“The wise build bridges; the foolish dig trenches.” — African proverb

Mahama is building bridges—between generations, institutions, and citizens.

Let us rise, not with noise, but with results.

Let us speak, not with slogans, but with substance.

Let us act, not with vengeance, but with vision.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]