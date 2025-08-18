Court jails businessman for GHC255,930 fraud

A 33-year-old businessman Gabson Frimpong has been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment in hard labour for defrauding his landlord of GHC255,930.00.

He did so under the pretext of securing him a modern type of Honda Civic 4*4 vehicle.

Gabson Frimpong admitted the offence and was convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey, prosecuting, said Mr Peter Kitile Yeboah, the Complainant, was a businessman residing at Pakyi No. 2, near Kumasi but based in Ivory Coast.

He said Frimpong, the convict, was also a businessman and a former tenant of the Complainant at Pakyi No.2.

Prosecution said between September 21, 2024 and October 21 2024, convict told then his landlord and complainant that he dealt in home-used cars/vehicles and that one of his customers absconded with his capital thus, he could not continue his business.

He then pleaded with complainant to allow him sell his Honda Civic 4×4 private car with registration number AS 4539-13 (2010 model) and top up with additional amount to help get the 2012 Honda Civic 4×4 vehicle for him, the Court heard.

Chief Inspector Amartey said the Complainant was touched by the plight of Frimpong and willingly gave out the vehicle in addition to its documents to him to sell after which he would add some amount of money as suggested.

That within few weeks the convict was able to sell the vehicle at GHC55,000.00.

Prosecution said the Complainant became convinced that Frimpong would deliver when given the opportunity.

Complainant asked his daughter- Anastasia Kitile Yeboah, a witness in the case, to give GHC 95,000.00 to the convict which she did and convict realizing that Complainant was much involved or interested in the business, he requested for additional money and between September 21, 2024 and October 21, 2024, various sums of money amounting to GHC 255,930.00 were given to convict including the GHC 55,000.00.

Chief Inspector Amartey said after Frimpong had succeeded in collecting a total of GHC 255,930.00 from Complainant, he left the house, saying he was going to Togo to bring the 2012 Honda model.

Since then, Frimpong could not be traced only for him to call Complainant to tell him he had been duped by two Nigerians in Togo, the Court was told.

Chief Inspector Amartey said complainant upon hearing the sad news invited him (convict) to come home but he did not go.

However he was arrested by Police Abuakwa for similar crimes and his arrest went viral hence he was identified by the complainant.

Police Abuakwa after their investigation handed him over to the Police at Pakyi for investigation, Police told the Court.

Prosecution said Frimpong in his caution statement to police, admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness.

GNA