ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 16 Aug 2025 General News

Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

As part of preparations for the one-week observation of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, a massive clean-up exercise has been held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, around the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event aims to ensure a clean and dignified environment as dignitaries and mourners continue to arrive to pay their respects to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and to welcome the 6th Akwasidae festival of the year on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The clean-up saw active participation from several groups, including Asanteman Ahonidie Nkyerekyere, Pan African Entrepreneurship Foundation, Kotoko Mma, Ahene Nananom, GUTA, hairdressers, and garage operators.

The exercise involved sweeping, scrubbing, and weeding in and around the palace premises, showcasing unity and cultural reverence as the Ashanti Kingdom prepares to bid farewell to a beloved and respected royal, considered the “Mother of Asanteman.”

General Manager of Asanteman Ahonidie Nkyerekyere, Anthony Adjei Fosu, urged all residents in the region to replicate the effort in their own communities to honour the memory of the late Queen Mother.

“This is not only about the palace; it’s about Asanteman. We must all keep our surroundings clean to show respect,” he told Otec News.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the biological sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ascended the stool in 2017 and reigned with grace and wisdom for eight years before passing away on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The one-week rites are scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway

54 minutes ago

Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

1 hour ago

Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu ...

2 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer We wouldn’t be here if Akufo-Addo had acted on galamsey report – Tanko-Computer

2 hours ago

Ho: Woman burns 11-year-oldson for misplacing his pen Ho: Woman burns 11-year-old son for misplacing his pen

2 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer NPP's 'party hia sika’ mentality destroyed forest reserves – Tanko-Computer

3 hours ago

Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge E/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

3 hours ago

Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at Asukawkaw Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at As...

3 hours ago

Ghanas upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC Ghana's upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC 

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line