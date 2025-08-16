Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

As part of preparations for the one-week observation of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, a massive clean-up exercise has been held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, around the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event aims to ensure a clean and dignified environment as dignitaries and mourners continue to arrive to pay their respects to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and to welcome the 6th Akwasidae festival of the year on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The clean-up saw active participation from several groups, including Asanteman Ahonidie Nkyerekyere, Pan African Entrepreneurship Foundation, Kotoko Mma, Ahene Nananom, GUTA, hairdressers, and garage operators.

The exercise involved sweeping, scrubbing, and weeding in and around the palace premises, showcasing unity and cultural reverence as the Ashanti Kingdom prepares to bid farewell to a beloved and respected royal, considered the “Mother of Asanteman.”

General Manager of Asanteman Ahonidie Nkyerekyere, Anthony Adjei Fosu, urged all residents in the region to replicate the effort in their own communities to honour the memory of the late Queen Mother.

“This is not only about the palace; it’s about Asanteman. We must all keep our surroundings clean to show respect,” he told Otec News.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the biological sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ascended the stool in 2017 and reigned with grace and wisdom for eight years before passing away on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The one-week rites are scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025.