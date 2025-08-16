ModernGhana logo
TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2025 winner to take home Haval Jolion

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, organised by TV3.

The partnership will showcase the company’s Haval Jolion SUV while celebrating Ghanaian culture, heritage, and women’s empowerment.

The collaboration reflects Zonda Tec’s commitment to cultural preservation and social development, extending its influence beyond the automotive market.

Managing Director Yang Yang described the partnership as a perfect alignment of values. “Like the brilliant contestants, the Jolion blends elegance with intelligent engineering—confidence meets distinctive style,” she said. She further emphasized that the pageant unites tradition with progress, noting that Zonda Tec seeks to “celebrate Ghanaian excellence” while promoting cultural education and greater female representation across the country.

As part of the pageant’s regional tour, Haval vehicles will transport contestants, symbolizing the fusion of modern mobility with cultural storytelling. The Jolion, promoted as “affordable luxury,” will be a central feature of the event, giving audiences a direct connection to innovation and design.

For Zonda Tec, the sponsorship represents more than brand visibility. Yang explained that both the SUV and the pageant embody “purposeful confidence,” positioning the partnership as a meaningful investment in national pride and cultural legacy.

The announcement comes at a time when Ghana’s automobile industry is becoming increasingly competitive. By tying its brand to one of the nation’s most celebrated cultural showcases, Zonda Tec is betting that the resonance of heritage and empowerment will outlast horsepower and specifications.

